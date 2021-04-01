 Skip to main content
Former South Sioux City assistant coach released on bond
Former South Sioux City assistant coach released on bond

DAKOTA CITY -- A former South Sioux City High School assistant football coach charged with sexually assaulting a high school student has bonded out of the Dakota County Jail. 

According to documents filed in Dakota County Court, Nathan Rogers posted 10%, or $100,000, of his $1 million bond and was released from jail at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. He is required to wear a GPS tracking device, have no contact with anyone under age 19 and not enter any school or school grounds.

Rogers, 25, of South Sioux City, was arrested Friday on felony charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child and child abuse.

He is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl, who told police she had gone to Rogers' home in December to pick up a vaping pen he had obtained for her. She said Rogers pulled her onto a couch and held her down during the assault, which ended when she freed an arm and punched him. According to court documents, Rogers told investigators that the sex was consensual.

The girl reported the alleged assault to a South Sioux City High School staff member on March 3. A district official said on Monday that Rogers' employment with the school ended that same day, but because it is a personnel issue, could not say if he had resigned or was fired. Rogers had served as the football team's receivers and defensive backs coach.

Rogers graduated from South Sioux City in 2013 and was an all-state football and basketball player. He later starred in football at Wayne State College and recently was a receiver on the Sioux Falls Storm indoor football team.

Rogers has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 27.

Nathan Rogers mugshot

Rogers

 Provided by Dakota County Sheriff's Office
