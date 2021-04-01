Former South Sioux City assistant coach released on bond

DAKOTA CITY -- A former South Sioux City High School assistant football coach charged with sexually assaulting a high school student has bonded out of the Dakota County Jail.

According to documents filed in Dakota County Court, Nathan Rogers posted 10%, or $100,000, of his $1 million bond and was released from jail at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. He is required to wear a GPS tracking device, have no contact with anyone under age 19 and not enter any school or school grounds.

Rogers, 25, of South Sioux City, was arrested Friday on felony charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child and child abuse.

He is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl, who told police she had gone to Rogers' home in December to pick up a vaping pen he had obtained for her. She said Rogers pulled her onto a couch and held her down during the assault, which ended when she freed an arm and punched him. According to court documents, Rogers told investigators that the sex was consensual.