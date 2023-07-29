When Nicholas Schrunk won his first Emmy Award (in art direction and graphic design for the 2017 documentary "Blood Road"), he chalked it up as being a lucky fluke.

But when the 2004 Spirit Lake High School graduate won his second Emmy (for camerawork along with Director of Photography Will Roegge for the 2022 documentary "The Dragon") in New York on May 22, he admitted to having a "Sally Field" moment.

"They like me. They must really me," the now Los Angeles-based director remembered, chuckling at the memory.

Schrunk readily credited his upbringing on and around Lake Okoboji for providing him with a lifetime of inspiration.

"When I describe growing up in Iowa as being my 'superpower,' people look at me as if I have a hole in my head," he said. "Since there's no real mountain or ocean surrounding Iowa, they automatically think there's nothing to do."

"Iowa has plenty to offer," Schrunk said. "You just have to be creative about it."

Indeed, Lake Okoboji inspired the 2008 University of Northern Iowa graphic design and marketing graduate to create a digital video involving wakeboarding.

"Being from Okoboji, I saw wakeboarders every summer," he explained. "Having an interest in both graphic design and filmmaking, I saw how cinematic the sport was."

During his final year in college, Schrunk became involved with Red Bull Blackout, an event sponsored by the energy drink company, which brought local college film students together with a professional production crew and some of the world's top wakeboard athletes, working collectively to document wake events.

"Red Bull saw potential in my work, flew me out to California and I've been working with them on projects ever since," he said. "Like any other profession, it is who you know that will allow you to move ahead. I was lucky to have met the right people at the very start of my career."

Well, connections are nice. So is a can-do attitude.

Schrunk's oeuvre is full of action adventure documentaries, filmed around the world, featuring everybody from Alpine Ski racing Olympiad Lindsey Vonn to some of the world's most extreme athletes.

For instance, the award-winning "Blood Road" charted the emotional journey of an ultra-endurance mountain biker as she pedaled her way through 1,200 miles of the Ho Chi Minh trail.

"Filming on location is rough because you're in the middle of nowhere and have no cellphone reception whatsoever," Schrunk explained. "You're there along, trying to capture moments that can not be done with a second take."

"When you get that perfect shot," he continued, "it is exhilarating."

At the time of this interview, Schrunk was in Las Vegas, which wasn't particularly exhilarating. It was just plain hot.

"I'm working on something for the Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix and I'm doing it in the middle of a heat wave," he said with a slight chuckle. "Sometimes, you just have to take a risk and go for it."

That is, if you continue to have a bit of "Midwest Nice" in you.

"That's the weirdest thing, isn't it?" Schrunk asked. "Is 'Midwest Nice' really a thing? Even though I lived on the West Coast and have been all around the world, I'm still courteous and polite like my family and teachers taught me to be back home in Iowa."

Now with several films -- as well as two Emmys -- to his credit, Schrunk reflected for a moment.

"George Lucas said we all live in cages with the door wide open," Shrunk said. "I just want everyone to know that life outside of that cage can be very fulfilling."