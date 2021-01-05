Former state legislator declines to wear mask during Sioux City Council meeting

SIOUX CITY -- Rick Bertrand, a Sioux City businessman and former Iowa Republican state senator, declined to wear a mask on Monday while addressing the Sioux City Council about proposed changes to the city's fireworks ordinance that would hold private landowners liable for fireworks violations occurring on their property.

When Bertrand stepped to the podium unmasked, Councilman Alex Watters told him, "There's an ordinance in this building, so we need you to wear one."

A mask was handed to Bertrand, but he declined to put it on and held the mask in his hand as he spoke about how the fireworks ordinance, which he called "too subjective," would impact him as a landlord.

"I just don't think that going back to the property owners is actually going to fix the problem that you guys are trying to address," said Bertrand, who left the council chambers immediately after speaking.

Later on, during the council concerns portion of the meeting, Watters stated that "some people act very selfishly and childishly by refusing to wear a mask." He urged residents to band together as a community and protect their fellow citizens by wearing masks.