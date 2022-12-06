Former Woodbury County treasurer Mike Clayton dies at 77

SIOUX CITY – Former Woodbury County Treasurer Michael Clayton died Sunday.

Clayton, 77, worked in the treasurer’s office for about 10 years before being elected as treasurer in 2010, and served until April 2021, when he resigned.

According to his obituary, Clayton died suddenly at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s on Sunday.

Clayton was born in Sioux City and graduated from Maple Valley High School. He served eight years in the U.S. Air Force and two years in the Iowa Air National Guard. After returning to Sioux City, Clayton worked for Terra Industries and then IPS (now Mid-American Energy) before joining the treasurer’s office.

Clayton retired from the treasurer’s office in April 2021. At the time he said he wanted to “take it easy” and do some traveling.

Clayton and his wife, Sharon, were married in 1966 and had three sons. The pair enjoyed spending time in Port Aransas, Texas, according to his obituary. They would spend time beachcombing and finding elusive treasures the sea provided.

In his free time Clayton was a ham radio enthusiast, spent time bird watching, and enjoyed serving as a club county leader, scout master and soccer coach.

Funeral arrangements are being done by Armstrong - Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton, Iowa.

Clayton will be buried at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church of Salix, with the mass held at 10:30 a.m.

Military rites will be conducted by the George Nelson Post #662 of the American Legion of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa. Committal services will follow in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery of Mapleton, Iowa.