SIOUX CITY -- Part of the former Younkers space in the Southern Hills Mall has been turned into an indoor playground for all ages.
Des Moines-based Hop-A-Lot has occupied the upstairs of the former Younkers space in the Southern Hills Mall since Nov. 16. A total of 12 whirring inflatables make up the "Open Play" area, with another five available in "Party Rooms" in the store's back corners.
Younkers closed its doors at the Southern Hills Mall in August, as its parent company, Bon-Ton, collapsed and faced liquidation. The store's lower floor remains vacant.
This is the second Hop-A-Lot location -- there's another at the Merle Hay Mall in Des Moines and a third is planned for Las Vegas.
Manager Charlee Grover said the bouncy space welcomes children as well as the young at heart. She said the business is hoping to stay put in the old Younkers space long-term.
"We are definitely hoping to be here long-term, it all depends on, I guess the public, our customers," Grover said. "We started out really well. Last week was great, we've had a lot of parties, a lot of return customers."
A few customers -- moms with young kids -- showed up to play Wednesday afternoon. Not far from the kids' bouncy house merriment, former signage for Michael Kors still lit up. Mirrored pillars where Younkers customers might once have examined a garment now reflect bright colored inflatables and kids running around.
Allie Mousel brought her kids -- Joseph, 2, and infant Emma -- to Hop-A-Lot for the first time Wednesday. Mousel, who remembers coming to the store when it was Younkers, said she's excited about Hop-A-Lot.
"I think it's a great idea," Mousel said. "There's not a lot of stuff necessarily for toddlers to, for little kids and families, so I think this is perfect. Especially for the winter."