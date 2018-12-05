Try 1 month for 99¢

IDA GROVE, Iowa -- Four people have applied for an Ida County Judicial Magistrate opening created by the upcoming retirement of Magistrate Karla Henderson on Dec. 31. 

The applicants include:

  • Angela Kayl of Lawton, Iowa
  • Theresa Rachel of Sioux City
  • Peter Goldsmith of Ida Grove
  • Dan Vanderlinden of Sioux City

Each of the applicants will be given an opportunity to appear before the entire commission for a personal interview at the Ida County Courthouse on Dec. 10. 

Judicial Sub-District 3B consists of Crawford, Ida, Monona, Plymouth, Sioux and Woodbury Counties.

