IDA GROVE, Iowa -- Four people have applied for an Ida County Judicial Magistrate opening created by the upcoming retirement of Magistrate Karla Henderson on Dec. 31.
The applicants include:
- Angela Kayl of Lawton, Iowa
- Theresa Rachel of Sioux City
- Peter Goldsmith of Ida Grove
- Dan Vanderlinden of Sioux City
Each of the applicants will be given an opportunity to appear before the entire commission for a personal interview at the Ida County Courthouse on Dec. 10.
Judicial Sub-District 3B consists of Crawford, Ida, Monona, Plymouth, Sioux and Woodbury Counties.