Four dead at Maquoketa Caves State Park

MAQUOKETA — Four people died Friday at Maquoketa Caves State Park.

Three of those deaths were considered homicides, according to a news release from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation​. The park would be closed until further notice because of the investigation.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office and DCI​ were called about 6:23 a.m. for a report of a shooting at the park campground, Mike Krapfl, a special agent in charge with DCI​, said during a news conference late Friday morning.

"When officers arrived, they located three deceased bodies at a campsite," Krapfl said.

Krapfl said he did not have information as of late Friday morning as to how the three people were killed.

Authorities were working on confirming their identities but the information was not yet available, Krapfl said.

As officers searched the campground, they learned one other camper was missing, Krapfl said.

"He was later identified as 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin and we had information that he was armed at the time," Krapfl said.

Sherwin was found dead about 11 a.m. west of the park, Krapfl said. He had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Krapfl said he believed Sherwin was from Nebraska, but could not say if a firearm had been recovered.

Investigators were still trying to figure out what relationship, if any, there was between the four people, Krapfl said.

Other people were in the park at the time and at least some of them were evacuated, Krapfl said.

"The campground was relatively full," Krapfl said.

He said he did not have the exact number of people who were in the park when police arrived.

"Officers made contact with all the campers, tried to get as many out as they could," Krapfl said.

Krapfl said there was believed to be no further threat to the public.

One employee at Maquoketa Caves said that, at about 8 a.m., she was given the option to go home after police arrived and the park was locked down in response to the report of a shooting.

Parents with children attending the nearby Camp Shalom were notified Friday morning that it also was locked down.

"We were just notified that there is an active shooter at Maquoketa Caves," according to a Friday morning message to campers' parents. "Our top priority is camper safety, and we are following the protocols.

Fridays are usually pick-up days for campers at Christian-focused camp, which is about a mile and a half away from the Maquoketa Caves said executive assistant Beth Sallak.

But plans changed at 9:11 a.m., when local law enforcement sent a notification to the directors that there was an active shooter situation at the state park, and told them to evacuate immediately.

So, Sallak, said, staff shifted gears.

“We told the campers, ‘We’re going to do a surprise visit to Little Bear Park in Maquoketa,’” Sallak said. “They all cheered, and we loaded everyone on the bus. They had no idea there was an active shooter a mile and a half down the road.”

She complimented the staff for staying calm and quickly changing plans, as they’ve trained to do in emergencies. Campers this week ranged in ages from second graders to seniors in high school.

“Nobody expects for this to happen. The Maquoketa caves? Come on," Sallak said. "It’s one of the safest places you can be. I take my kids there, I hike there with my friends. That doesn’t mean you can’t in the back of your mind to be prepared.”

Camp Shalom will continue to host campers until the end of the summer, Sallak said, which will be two more weeks.

“We’ll continue to keep campers safe, happy, and hydrated, slept and well-fed. We’re just going to move forward as we normally we do,” Sallak said.

Other state officials also issued statements about Friday’s incident.

“I’m horrified by the shooting this morning at Maquoketa Caves State Park and devastated by the loss of three innocent lives,” Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said. “As we grieve this unimaginable tragedy, Kevin and I pray for the victims’ family members and the law enforcement officers who responded to the scene. We ask Iowans to do the same.”

Kayla Lyon, Iowa Department of Natural Resources director, said she and the DNR staff were also devastated by the incident.

“Our long standing tradition of enjoying Iowa’s natural wonders was shaken today, but the legacy for the millions of families that recreate at Iowa state parks will continue,” Lyon said.

Reporters Brooklyn Draisey and Sarah Watson contributed to this report.