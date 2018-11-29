SPENCER, Iowa -- Four people were hospitalized with injuries Wednesday after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 18 southeast of Spencer.
According to a statement from the Clay County Sheriff's Office, at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday, Lucio Pena, 27, of Spencer, was eastbound on Highway 18 in Chevy Malibu when he lost control of the vehicle on the road, which was completely ice-covered. Pena's vehicle entered the westbound lane and collided head on with a Dodge Ram driven by Zachary Petersen, 21, of Milford, Iowa.
First responders had to use mechanical means to extract Pena from the vehicle. He and an unidentified passenger were taken by ambulance to Spencer Hospital and then flown to Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. A child in Pena's vehicle was believed to be uninjured and later released to family members.
Petersen and an unidentified passenger were taken by ambulance to Spencer Hospital, where they were treated for their injuries.
Charges are pending, according to the sheriff's office.