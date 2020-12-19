Four more COVID-19 deaths in Woodbury County; Ida, Buena Vista, Yankton also add deaths

SIOUX CITY -- Four additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 were recorded in Woodbury County Saturday, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
These deaths bring the county's toll to 157, the highest in the region by far. Ida County also added two deaths, bringing the toll there to 21, while Buena Vista County added one, bringing the toll to 22. Yankton County recorded one more death, bringing the toll there to 22.
Woodbury County on Saturday also recorded another 92 COVID-19 infections. To date, more than 11 percent of the county's population -- 11,808 people -- have had known coronavirus infections. Roughly 84 percent of them have recovered.
The number of COVID-19 patients in Sioux City hospitals have continued to slide, albeit slowly. As of Saturday, 35 patients are hospitalized in the city because of COVID-19, while another 18 people in the hospital have the virus, but are hospitalized primarily for another health issue, according to Siouxland District Health Department data.
Fewer than half of all the COVID-19 patients currently in Sioux City hospitals are Woodbury County residents.
Long-term care outbreaks
As of Saturday, 142 long-term care facilities in Iowa are suffering COVID-19 outbreaks. Cumulatively, long-term care outbreaks have been implicated in 1,135 of Iowa's 3,533 COVID-19 deaths.
Twenty-six long-term care facilities in Northwest Iowa, spread across every county except Clay County, are currently suffering outbreaks, according to IDPH data:
-- At Accura Healthcare of Sioux City, 42 have tested positive. Of these, 25 are considered recovered.
-- At the Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City, 53 have tested positive. Of these, 26 are considered recovered.
-- At Pioneer Valley Living and Rehab in Sergeant Bluff, 10 have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At Accura Healthcare of Le Mars, 26 have tested positive. Of these, only one is considered recovered.
-- At the Elmwood Care Centre in Onawa, 40 have tested positive. Of these, 13 are considered recovered.
-- At the Hillcrest Health Care Center in Hawarden, 35 have tested positive. Of these, 28 are considered recovered.
-- At the Pleasant Acres Care Center in Hull, 18 have tested positive. Of these, 13 are considered recovered.
-- At the Prairie Ridge Care Center in Orange City, 17 have tested positive. Of these, four are considered recovered.
-- At Royale Meadows in Sioux Center, 26 have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At the Hegg Memorial Health Center in Rock Valley, 33 have tested positive. Of these, 26 are considered recovered.
-- At the Good Samaritan Society in Holstein, 55 have tested positive. Of these, 35 are considered recovered.
-- At the Willow Dale Wellness Village in Battle Creek, 65 have tested positive. Of these, 10 are considered recovered.
-- At Twilight Acres in Wall Lake, 33 have tested positive. Of these, 16 are considered recovered.
-- At the Black Hawk Life Care Center in Lake View, 31 have tested positive. Of these, 15 are considered recovered.
-- At Accura Healthcare of Cherokee, 50 have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At the Heartland Care Center in Marcus, 12 have tested positive. Of these, four are considered recovered.
-- At Cherokee Specialty Care in Cherokee, 32 have tested positive. Of these, 16 are considered recovered.
-- At Sanford Senior Care in Sheldon, 25 have tested positive. Of these, 17 are considered recovered.
-- At the Prairie View Home in Sanborn, 58 have tested positive. Of these, 47 are considered recovered.
-- At the Pleasant View Home in Albert City, 22 have tested positive. Of these, nine are considered recovered.
-- At the Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake, 22 have tested positive. Of these, 12 are considered recovered.
-- At the Rock Rapids Health Center in Rock Rapids, 19 have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At Country View Manor in Sibley, 33 have tested positive. Of these, six are considered recovered.
-- At Accura Healthcare of Milford, 44 have tested positive. Of these, 23 are considered recovered.
-- At Manilla Manor in Manilla, 19 have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At the Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison, 56 have tested positive. Of these, 36 are considered recovered.
Previously reported outbreaks at other facilities have apparently resolved. IDPH does not report deaths at specific facilities.
