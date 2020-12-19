Four more COVID-19 deaths in Woodbury County; Ida, Buena Vista, Yankton also add deaths

-- At the Prairie Ridge Care Center in Orange City, 17 have tested positive. Of these, four are considered recovered.

-- At Royale Meadows in Sioux Center, 26 have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.

-- At the Hegg Memorial Health Center in Rock Valley, 33 have tested positive. Of these, 26 are considered recovered.

-- At the Good Samaritan Society in Holstein, 55 have tested positive. Of these, 35 are considered recovered.

-- At the Willow Dale Wellness Village in Battle Creek, 65 have tested positive. Of these, 10 are considered recovered.

-- At Twilight Acres in Wall Lake, 33 have tested positive. Of these, 16 are considered recovered.

-- At the Black Hawk Life Care Center in Lake View, 31 have tested positive. Of these, 15 are considered recovered.

-- At Accura Healthcare of Cherokee, 50 have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.

-- At the Heartland Care Center in Marcus, 12 have tested positive. Of these, four are considered recovered.

-- At Cherokee Specialty Care in Cherokee, 32 have tested positive. Of these, 16 are considered recovered.