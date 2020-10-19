Four more COVID-19 deaths reported in Siouxland on Monday

SIOUX CITY -- Four more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in three Siouxland counties on Monday.

In Northwest Iowa, Plymouth County tallied its 25th death, while O'Brien County recorded its 10th.

Across the Missouri River in Northeast Nebraska, Dakota County reported two deaths along with 12 new cases of the novel coronavirus. The county now has 2,506 total cases of the virus and 46 deaths.

Woodbury County added 47 news cases of the virus on Monday. The Northwest Iowa county had 6,802 cases of the virus and a 14-day positivity rate of 15.5 percent as of Monday evening. A total of 89 residents in the county have succumbed to COVID-19.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Harrison County continued to lead the state of Iowa with a positivity rate of 25.7 percent. Sioux County was the highest ranking Northwest Iowa county with 23.3 percent. Osceola and Plymouth counties were fifth and sixth with 19.2 percent and 19.1 percent, respectively.

State statistics, which were last updated Monday, show that a total of 424 hospital beds are available in Regional Medical Coordination Center Region 3, which includes Woodbury County and most of Northwest Iowa. Nearly all of the patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are being cared for in Sioux City hospitals.