SIOUX CITY — Four men were ordained to the permanent diaconate Aug. 5 at the Cathedral of the Epiphany.

Will Fergen of Sioux City, Alan Loew of Carroll, Jeff Stanek of Callender and Mark Steinberg of Fort Dodge received the sacrament of holy orders from Bishop Walker Nickless at an ordination Mass.

Permanent deacons are ordained ministers in the Catholic Church and are considered clerics. These four men will provide a ministry of service and proclaim the Word of God in their home parishes, the Diocese of Sioux City said in a press release. Permanent deacons are contrasted with transitional deacons; men ordained as a transitional deacon most likely will be ordained as a priest later.

“The principal function of the deacon, therefore, is to collaborate with the bishop and the priests in exercise of a ministry which is not of their own wisdom but of the Word of God, calling all to conversion and holiness,” according to the Congregation for the Clergy, Directory for the Ministry and Life of Permanent Deacons (a set of Catholic instructions).

The deacons can preach at Masses, assist at the altar, baptize, officiate at Catholic marriages with the permission of their pastor, officiate at funeral services that do not include a Mass, visit the sick and works of charity as well as assisting their pastor in various capacities.

In the Catholic tradition, to be eligible to enter into formation for the permanent diaconate, a man must be at a practicing Catholic that is at least 35 years old. Permanent deacons can be married at the time of ordination. Candidates will complete a program of study and discernment before being considered for ordination.

In contrast, a man ordained to the transitional diaconate in the Catholic Church must be unmarried as those candidates are studying for the priesthood.