SIOUX CITY — On June 15, a pair of Union Pacific Railroad crossings east of Floyd Boulevard in Sioux City will close in order to allow for the replacement of crossing surfaces.

According to a release from the City of Sioux City: The crossing at 11th Street will close Thursday, as will the crossing at 18th Street. The former will require a detour route from Floyd Boulevard to Fourth Street to Hoeven Drive while the latter will utilize Floyd Boulevard to 28th Street to Hoeven Drive.

"Closures are anticipated to take no longer than five days at each location to complete preparation, rehabilitation, and place new asphalt crossing surfaces," the release said.

Then, on June 26, crossings at 41st Street and 46th Street, east of Floyd Boulevard, will close for the same work. The detour route for 41st Street will be Floyd Boulevard to Outer Drive to Business 75. The route for 46th Street is Business 75 to Outer Drive to Highway 75, the release said.