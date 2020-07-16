Four Siouxland counties record COVID-19 deaths Thursday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Five more COVID-19-related deaths were recorded in Siouxland on Thursday.

The Dakota County Health Department reported that two more residents of the Northeast Nebraska county have succumbed to the virus.

The age or gender of the deceased individuals was not released. The county's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 41.

Siouxland District Health Department said a Woodbury County woman who was age 81 or older died from the virus, marking the Northwest Iowa county's 46th COVID-19-related death.

A death in Buena Vista County brings its total to 12. The Northwest Iowa county currently has 1,743 total cases.

Union County recorded its second COVID-19-related death Thursday, according to data from the South Dakota Department of Health. Union County has 157 total cases of the virus.

Four more people in Dakota County tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday. To date the county has tallied 1,826 positive tests for the virus, though the majority of these are likely recovered. The Dakota County Health Department has not released data on recoveries recently.