Four students, four contractors test positive for COVID-19 at South Sioux City schools
Four students, four contractors test positive for COVID-19 at South Sioux City schools

south sioux city community school district logo
Provided

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Four students and four contracted service providers in the South Sioux City Community Schools have tested positive for COVID-19. 

Four of the eight total infections associated with the school were tallied Friday, while the other four were recorded previously. 

The district resumed classes for the fall on Aug. 13. 

No non-contracted staffers at South Sioux City Community Schools have tested positive to date. 

