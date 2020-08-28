Four students, four contractors test positive for COVID-19 at South Sioux City schools

Return to homepage ×
SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Four students and four contracted service providers in the South Sioux City Community Schools have tested positive for COVID-19.
Four of the eight total infections associated with the school were tallied Friday, while the other four were recorded previously.
The district resumed classes for the fall on Aug. 13.
No non-contracted staffers at South Sioux City Community Schools have tested positive to date.
Mason Dockter
Lifestyles Reporter
