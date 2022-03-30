Fourth case of bird flu confirmed in Buena Vista County

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A fourth case of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI, has been confirmed in Buena Vista County, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Wednesday.

The influenza was discovered at an unidentified commercial turkey operation. The department has not named any of the operators who have suffered outbreaks.

Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship spokeswoman Chloe Carson said in a phone call Wednesday that the turkey farm had approximately 35,500 birds. The flock was in the process of being euthanized, she said.

Buena Vista County has been hit far harder than any other county in Iowa during this outbreak, with four of the 10 known infections occurring in that county. No other county in the state has yet suffered more than a single infection this month.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a disaster declaration for Buena Vista County on March 7. The declaration remains in effect through April 5.

Gretta Irwin, executive director and home economist with the Iowa Turkey Federation, said this month that a likely reason Buena Vista County has been hit so hard by the virus is that migratory birds -- a key culprit in the spread of the disease -- tend to migrate through the area.

The highly contagious bird flu outbreak began in the U.S. earlier this year and reached Iowa by March 1, when a mixed-species backyard flock in Pottawattamie County tested positive for the influenza.

In response to the outbreak, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship last week ordered the cancellation of all live bird exhibitions at fairs and other gatherings of birds. The order also prohibits live birds from being sold or transferred at livestock auction markets, swap meets and exotic sales.

HPAI is not thought to present a health risk to humans.

In birds, symptoms of influenza infection (that are readily evident to human observers) include lethargic behavior, consuming less water and feed, coughing or gasping for air, stumbling, irregularities in egg-laying, diarrhea, and a sort of cyanosis (bluish or purplish discoloration) in the wattle, comb and legs, according to the USDA. Eventually influenza manifests as an elevated number of deaths in the flock.

Poultry farmers who see signs of HPAI infection are advised to immediately contact their veterinarian, and outbreaks should be reported to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship at (515) 281-5305.

