Fourth-grade history projects exhibit returns to Sioux City Public Museum

SIOUX CITY -- The 31st annual Sioux City History Projects exhibit opens this weekend at the Sioux City Public Museum.

The exhibit features models and posters of local historic landmarks, people and events created by 83 fourth graders.

“With the opening of the Sioux City History Projects exhibition we look forward to the arrival of school groups that make an annual visit to the Museum to see the efforts of their fellow students," Matt Anderson, the museum's curator of history, said in a statement.

After studying local history, 940 students from 13 participating schools and the VIBE Academy made projects about Sioux City's past. Projects displayed in the Museum have been evaluated according to their uniqueness, quality, and how they relate to Sioux City history.

Unique creations this year include Uncle John's, Sioux City Mini Indy, the Sunken Garden Park, Monahan Post #64, and the Riverview Speedway from the 1930s.

The exhibit will be on display through May 7, when students will be honored at a reception and awards ceremony. The public is invited to vote for their favorite history project in the Visitors' Choice Award category. Ballots are available at the museum's front desk.

Opportunities to view the history projects online will be available the week after the exhibit opens.

The participating elementary schools are: Bryant Elementary, Holy Cross School, Irving Elementary, Leeds Elementary, Liberty Elementary, Loess Hills Elementary, Morningside Elementary, Perry Creek Elementary, Riverside Elementary, Sacred Heart Elementary, Spalding Park Elementary, Sunnyside Elementary, Unity Elementary, VIBE Academy.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.