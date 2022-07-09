 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fourth Street in Sioux City to see temporary closures for crosswalk work

Sioux City's Fourth Street closures

Sioux City crosswalk work will cause temporary closures along Fourth Street, from Virginia Street to Iowa Street.

 Jared McNett

SIOUX CITY — Anyone driving along Fourth Street in downtown Sioux City should expect to soon see temporary closures for about a 15-day stretch. 

According to a press release from the city of Sioux City, the Engineering Division is doing crosswalk replacements up and down Fourth Street from the Virginia Street Intersection to the Iowa Street Intersection. "This work will require temporary closures along Fourth Street to allow the work to be completed by city crews," the release said.

The work is projected to start on Monday, July 11 and end Tuesday, July 26 (weather permitting).

