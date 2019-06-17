SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Native American activist Frank LaMere died Sunday night, his family said in a post on Facebook.
LaMere, 69, had recently undergone surgery for bile duct cancer.
"Our father Frank LaMere crossed over the the other side of this river of Life," his son Manape LaMere wrote.
LaMere, a member of the Winnebago Tribe, was well-known for voicing concerns related to Native Americans.
In April 2019, LaMere was one of the community members to discuss the struggles of alcoholism and homelessness at what will become Hope Street of Siouxland, a 10-bed sober living house located at 406 12th St., at the former St. Thomas Episcopal Church Parish Hall.
LaMere was also instrumental during the annual Memorial March to Honor Lost Children, in which people would walk across the Siouxland Veterans Memorial Bridge between South Sioux City and Sioux City as a way to remember Native children who have died or been lost in foster care in Siouxland.
However, LaMere's impact was felt far beyond Siouxland.
He recently voiced concerns about the interaction between Omaha police officers and a mentally ill Native American man from Oklahoma on June 2017.
Zachary BearHeels, 29, died after police punched and repeatedly shocked him with a Taser. A coroner determined that BearHeels died of "sudden death associated with excited delirium, physical struggle, physical restraint and use of a (Taser)."
After one Omaha police officer was found not guilty of assault by a jury and the Douglas County Attorney's Office dropped charges against another, LaMere called on the U.S. Justice Department to investigate BearHeel's death.
"People should ask. 'Good God, what are they doing in Omaha, Nebraska," he said.
Andrew Masiel, left, California vice-chairman for the Pechanga Tribe, confers with Frank LaMere, vice-chairman of the Nebraska State Democratic party, during the Native American caucus at the Western Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles on Aug. 14, 2000. (AP Photo/Suzanne Plunkett)
Frank LaMere, a Winnebago Indian and vice chairman of the Nebraska Democratic Party, speaks Feb 12, 2001, at the Capitol in Lincoln, Neb. Gov. Mike Johanns pledged to increase police patrols in the tiny border village of Whiteclay and to hold a summit to address the problem of beer sales there to Indians from the nearby Pine Ridge Reservation.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Social and political activist Frank LaMere talks to high school students attending the Johanns Institute for Nebraska Politics at the University of Nebraska at Kearney on Nov. 14, 2002, about standing up for what they believe in, even if their views are unpopular. About 60 students from around the state heard LaMere's speech, "One in a Million Being a Dissident." (AP Photo/Kearney Hub, Vicki Rice)
Rosada Martin-Stoddard listens as Frank LaMere, an American Indian activist and long-time foe of DHS policy, speaks on the sidewalk in front of the Trosper Hoyt building in Sioux City on Oct. 24, 2005. Martin-Stoddard and her family were continuing their picket of the Department of Human Services, claiming the DHS removed her son because she and her husband, are handicapped.
Maxine Moul shakes hands with Frank LaMere after LaMere led a group in singing "Happy Birthday" to her during a campaign stop Jan. 26, 2006, at the South Sioux City Senior Citizens Center, where she announced her run for Nebraska's First District congressional seat.
American Indian activist Frank LeMare, center, addresses committee members during a hearing on liquor license renewals in Whiteclay, Neb., on March 6, 2006 at the Sheridan County courthouse in Rushville, Neb. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Frank LaMere, an American Indian rights activist from South Sioux City, Neb., an outspoken opponent of Indian mascots being used at any level of sports competition, speaks before the Nebraska Department of Education State Board meeting on April 6, 2006, in Lincoln. (AP Photo/Bill Wolf)
Frank LaMere, center, Ansley Griffin Sr., left, and Richard Milda, right, lead a few hundred people who joined in the fourth annual Memorial March to Honor Our Lost Children march on Nov. 22, 2006, which began in South Sioux City, Neb., and ended at the Sioux City Woodbury County Courthouse.
Activist Frank LaMere holds a sign during the annual Memorial March to Remember Our Lost Children held on Nov. 25, 2009. The march went from South Sioux City to Sioux City and is held to protest the government's handling of American Indian adoption and foster care issues.
With the Woodbury County Courthouse visible through his window, American Indian activist Frank LaMere talks in his office at the Four Directions Community Center on Nov. 22, 2010, about the Memorial March to Honor Our Lost Children. The annual march is held to draw attention to issues impacting American Indian families.
American Indian activist Frank LaMere weeps while talking about the poverty some American Indians face during an interview in his office at the Four Directions Community Center on Nov. 22, 2010. LaMere was talking about the Memorial March to Honor Our Lost Children. The annual march is held to draw attention to issues impacting American Indian families.
American Indian activist Frank LaMere stands with boxes of signs at the Four Directions Community Center on Nov. 22, 2010, while talking about the Memorial March to Honor Our Lost Children. The annual march is held to draw attention to issues impacting American Indian families.
American Indian activist Frank LaMere sits in his office at the Four Directions Community Center on Nov. 22, 2010, while talking about the Memorial March to Honor Our Lost Children. The annual march is held to draw attention to issues impacting American Indian families.
American Indian activist Frank LaMere sits in his office at the Four Directions Community Center on Nov. 22, 2010, while talking about the Memorial March to Honor Our Lost Children. The annual march is held to draw attention to issues impacting American Indian families. Sioux City Journal photo by Tim Hynds
Frank LaMere, an American Indian activist, watches a student-produced video in which he is a part of, during activities held Monday, Jan. 20, 2014, at North High School in Sioux City to celebrate the legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Frank LaMere, Sioux city, holds a sign as people gather in front of the Sergeant Floyd Welcome Center in Sioux City on September 3, 2016, to protest the Dakota Access Pipeline and in support of the Standing Rock tribe, which is fighting the installation of the pipeline on their reservation bordering North and South Dakota.
From left, Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew, Indian activist Frank LaMere and Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller greet Rep. Steve King, R-Kiron, during a Siouxland Street Project meeting in Sioux City on June 1, 2018.
Activist Frank LaMere talks with donor Regina Roth on April 17, 2019, in the front entry at what will become the Hope Street of Siouxland, a 10-bed facility designed to help detoxify addicted homeless people. The facility is the former St. Thomas Episcopal Church parish hall in downtown Sioux City.
Activist Frank LaMere, center, talks about the struggles of alcohol addiction among the Native American community on April 17, 2019, at what will become the Hope Street of Siouxland, a 10-bed facility designed to help detoxify addicted homeless people. The facility is the former St. Thomas Episcopal Church parish hall in downtown Sioux City.
For more than 20 years, LaMere had called for banning the beer stores in Whiteclay, Nebraska. The stores were blamed for fueling the alcoholism on the adjacent and officially dry Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in Pine Ridge, South Dakota.
LaMere and other activists were successful in stopping sales in April 2017.
He was also involved in national politics, having served on the Democratic National Committee from 1996 through 2009, while serving as a delegate for multiple Democratic National Conventions.
LaMere passed on this love of political activism to his daughter Lexie Wakan LaMere, who did not miss a Democratic National Convention before she died at age 21 following a battle with leukemia on Jan. 3, 2014.
