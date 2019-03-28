DAKOTA CITY -- The Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District has scheduled a free electronic waste collections for April 10 in Dakota City.
Nebraska residents and businesses may drop off items from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the USDA Service Center, 1505 Broadway St.
Items being accepted include computers, monitors, printers, keyboards, office equipment, televisions, DVD and VHS players, audio and video equipment, copiers, fax machines, radios and other small electronic devices.
Large appliances and microwaves will not be accepted.