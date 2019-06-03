SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Community School District is again participating in a summer food service program, which gives free meals to children.
The program runs from June 3 through July 26, on weekdays at several schools and other places for children ages 1-18. Participation requirements for the program are the same for everyone, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the delivery of the meal service.
All breakfast serving times are 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. and lunch serving times are 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted.
Additionally, two mobile food trucks will serve lunch over the two months. The first will be at Leeds Park Splash Pad at 3810 41st St., from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Dale Street Park at 913 15th St., from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., and Rosehill Park at 1405 Grandview St., from noon to 12:15 p.m.
The second food truck will be at LaunchPAD Children’s Museum at 623 Pearl St., from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 p.m., Cone Park Splash Pad at 3800 Line Drive, from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and Western Iowa Tech Community College, from 12:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
The sites serving lunch only are Hunt Elementary School at 1114 W. 27th St., Boys & Girls Home at 2101 Court St., Glendale Baptist Church at 1600 Glendale Blvd., St. Luke Lutheran Church at 2039 S. St. Aubin St., Trimble United Methodist Church at 1424 27th St., Miracle Park Splash Pad at 100 Riverside Blvd., and Hop-A-Lot fun center at the Southern Hills Mall in the former Younkers building.
Those sites serving breakfast and lunch include Loess Hills Elementary School at 1717 Cassleman St., Irving Elementary School at 901 Floyd Blvd., Leeds Elementary School at 3919 Jefferson St., Liberty Elementary at 1623 Rebecca St., Morningside Elementary at 3601 Bushnell Ave., Spalding Park Elementary at 4101 Stone Ave., West High School at 2001 Casselman St., Midtown Family Center at 525 14th St., and Martin’s Evergreen Trailer Park at 5309 Highway 75 North.