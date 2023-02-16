SIOUX CITY -- Center for Siouxland is currently providing free tax preparation services through its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.
Those who have earned $60,000 or less in 2022 can have their taxes prepared and e-filed for free by IRS certified tax preparers. In-person, virtual and self-preparation options are available through Center for Siouxland, a nonprofit human service agency at 715 Douglas St.
The federal tax deadline for individuals and small businesses is April 18.
To schedule an appointment call 712-252-1861, Ext. 101. For more information, visit centerforsiouxland.org.