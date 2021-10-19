Freedom Ball raises over $240K for Siouxland Freedom Park's interpretive center

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The 1st Freedom Ball held last Friday night raised over $240,000 for the new interpretive center at Siouxland Freedom Park in South Sioux City.

The funds will be used to create and construct the exhibits that will be placed in the center, which is scheduled to open in the fall of 2022. The exhibits will tell the stories of area veterans during wartime and the sacrifices they endured. The total cost of the exhibits is estimated at $400,000. Fundraising will continue into 2022.

Over 300 people filled the ballroom at the Marriott Riverfront South Sioux City for Friday's Freedom Ball. Many of the attendees were veterans and active duty military.

The attendees enjoyed a social hour sponsored by Oligmueller Law Firm. Joe and Renee Kruse of Kruse Financial Group presented sponsors of the Freedom Ball, welcomed the guests e and began the night that celebrated patriotism and remembered veterans. inner was served along with wine at the tables sponsored by Nelson Commercial Construction. Mike and Barb Newhouse served as masters of ceremony. Particularly moving was the recognition of all veterans and current active duty military who rose when called out by their branch of service and stood standing to applause as their branch’s theme song played.

A challenge grant from the Gilchrist Foundation for up to $50,000 was matched in no time by several generous donors in the audience. An auction of ‘Freedom Art’ took place during the ball. Siouxland artists created special pieces of art that showed their interpretation of freedom and patriotism. From the 23 pieces of artwork, three were selected and featured in the live auction -- Lori Preuhs’ piece, which featured a medium of glass and resin and was entitled “Welcome Home;” Gail Ray’s piece, which was a large gray painting entitled “Battlefield; and Paula Crandell's piece called “Boomer’s View.” A fourth piece was a surprise that night and featured the youngest artist, Mia Donovan, daughter of Joe Donovan from the 185th Air Refueling Wing. Her piece alone brought in $5,800. Together, the four pieces raised over $20,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0