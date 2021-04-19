Freedom Writers teacher to speak at Power of the Purse event

SIOUX CITY -- The United Way of Siouxland’s Power of the Purse event will feature the Freedom Writers teacher Erin Gruwell on Wednesday.

Gruwell was originally set to speak at the Annual Women’s Power Lunch event in 2020, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the event will take place virtually at noon.

Gruwell is a teacher, author and founder of the Freedom Writers Foundation. Her work with students is the basis for the 2007 movie "Freedom Writers."

“By fostering an educational philosophy that values and promotes diversity, Erin transformed her students’ lives,” according to a news release. “She encouraged them to re-think rigid beliefs about themselves and others, reconsider daily decisions, and ultimately re-chart their futures.”

Gruwell founded the Freedom Writers Foundation, where she currently teaches educators around the world how to implement her lesson plans into their own classrooms, according to the news release. She also created the Freedom Writers Methodology, a teaching philosophy and curricula designed to achieve excellence from all students.