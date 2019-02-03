SIOUX CITY -- A bout of freezing rain is possible in the region Sunday night.
Jeff Chapman, a meteorologist with the Sioux Falls National Weather Service, said the freezing rain will begin as drizzle sometime during the evening hours Sunday. The temperature will fall rapidly during the evening and the drizzle could become freezing rain.
"We've had a wind shift," Chapman said, and the warm weekend weather will come to an end as a north-northwest wind brings cold temperatures to the area.
The area was shrouded in fog during part of the day Sunday. The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday and ending at 2 a.m. Monday.
Monday's high temperature, pegged at 16 degrees, is 30 degrees below Sunday's high. Wind chill values are expected to be below zero during the day Monday.
There is a possibility of snowfall on Tuesday, followed by possibly more-significant snowfall on Wednesday, Chapman said. It's too early to know for sure how that will play out.
"Behind that will come the coldest air of the week," Chapman said. Thursday's high temperature is pegged at 8 degrees, with wind chills expected to hover around 10 to 12 degrees below zero.