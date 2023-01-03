Freezing rain, sleet and snow will make travel treacherous on Tuesday in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY — Be prepared for everything from freezing rain, sleet and snow as all of Siouxland remains under a winter weather advisory.

"Sioux City will see a mix of snow and freezing rain before noon," Alex Trellinger, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said. "By 1 p.m., it will switch entirely to snow."

Much of the region will be under an ice storm warning until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Sioux City's total ice accumulation will be less than a tenth of an inch. Daytime snow accumulation will be 1 to 2 inches.

"The further north you go, the more precipitation you'll receive," Trellinger said. "For instance, Spencer and Spirit Lake may receive as much as 4 inches of snow."

Expect steadily decreasing temps throughout the day. By 4 p.m. temperatures will go down to 26.

Towards mid-afternoon, northerly breezes of 15 mph could gust as high as 30 mph.

"The wind may be the big story," Trellinger said. "We may not see a great deal of snow but it will be blowing around quite a bit."

This will make travel impossible in isolated areas.

"If you don't have to travel, just stay put," Trellinger said. "If you do have to travel, be sure to bring a winter weather kit in your car."

Patchy snow and northwest wind gusts as high as 30 mph will make Tuesday night blustery. The forecast will go down to 20.

While Wednesday will see another chance of snow, Trellinger said additional accumulation will be slight.

"Wednesday's high will be near 23, however, northwest winds will be gusting as high as 25 mph," he said. "Blowing snow will continue to make travel very treacherous."