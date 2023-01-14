Freshman Siouxland lawmakers reflect on first week at the Iowa State Capitol

DES MOINES — The first week at the Iowa Capitol Building can be a busy one for any state legislator. It's a week of speeches, settling into committee assignments, possibly introducing a new bill or two and commiserating with fellow politicians.

But the pace in Des Moines can feel even a bit more frenetic for those who are arriving to the statehouse as freshman legislators.

"It felt like the first week of my PhD program where I found out how little I knew about the protocol and how much I needed to learn in a short time," first-term Rep. Bob Henderson, R-Sioux City, said about his first week.

Henderson, a former teacher and chair of the Woodbury County GOP, is one of seven Siouxland state lawmakers who began their first session on Monday, Jan 9. Joining him in the initial journey to the state capital were: Sen. Rocky De Witt, Lawton; Sen. Lynn Evans, Aurelia; Sen. Kevin Alons, Salix; Rep. J.D. Scholten, Sioux City; Rep. Zach Dieken, Granville; and Rep. Ken Carlson, Onawa. All but Scholten are members of the Republican Party which has a 64-36 advantage in the Iowa House and a 34-16 majority in the Iowa Senate.

Rep. Bob Henderson Rep. Bob Henderson, R-Sioux City, seen on laptop, three rows back, center, working in the Iowa legislature during his first week in office.

Blurred out

"It really is a blur so far," Alons said. "Definitely a 'fire hose' right now with lots to learn."

"It will probably take a couple of weeks for me to find my pace. I need to get a routine in place, (get) better organized so I can be better at managing my time," De Witt, a former Woodbury County Board Supervisor said.

Evans, who previously served as a school superintendent, said there's a "lot to learn in a short amount of time.

"But I am not alone in that there a number of newly elected legislators this year," he said.

Scholten, a candidate for Iowa's Fourth Congressional District in 2018 and 2020, said what will take awhile for him to get used to are the rules, procedures and formalities of legislating. But he's got a positive spin on the first five days.

"I made all of my committees and meetings on time and I haven’t got lost yet, so I consider it a good first week," he said.

Scholten then added that he felt a certain amount of reverence when seeing photos of previous Iowa House Speakers. "It makes me think a lot about the history of this building and of Iowa."

Bold, bold, bold

Within a day of the 90th Iowa General Assembly beginning for 2023, Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds gave her annual Condition of the State address which lawmakers were on hand for.

In the speech, Reynolds, who won a commanding re-election bid in 2022, pushed for a 3.3% increase in state spending which includes $107 million for a new private school assistance program. The governor also touted her work to keep schools open during the COVID-19 pandemic and took aim at those who criticized her for the move.

"I thought it was an excellent speech, and covered an aggressively conservative agenda that has Iowa’s future in mind," Alons said. Henderson called it an "ambitious agenda" and Evans said it was "bold" while De Witt said the entire details of her vision "cannot be contained in one speech." Henderson already has name attached to the school funding bills as well as a pair of bills akin to Florida's so-called "Don't Say Gay Bill".

Scholten was critical but with a modicum of positive recognition.

"It was disappointing," he said. "She focused a lot on controversial issues that divide us and I would prefer the Governor to find unity and put people over politics. The one thing I did appreciate was her bringing up issues around fentanyl."

Consider the parking lot

The cub legislators differed a little more when pinpointing what it was they enjoyed the most in their first week.

"I have to be honest, it is so much more immediately rewarding to write software or fly jets," Alons said. "The best part is getting to know other leaders in the state and discussing issues that are important to myself and my constituents."

Both Henderson and Evans expressed their appreciation in meeting other new members and getting help when they needed it.

"I have really enjoyed meeting all those who are here," Henderson said. "The veteran legislators are more than happy to serve as mentors as they all were in their first year once as well," said Evans.

De Witt took time to admire the actual building he now works in.

"What an awesome institution I am now a member of. The Capital in and of itself is beautiful as a structure, and the reverence I feel is genuine and profound," he said.

Scholten, meanwhile, looked outside for what he delighted in during week one.

"Weirdly enough, the parking lot. I like to look at all of the different counties and all of the people coming from different places."