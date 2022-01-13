Friday garbage collection will not be delayed in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Friday garbage collection in Sioux City is not expected to be delayed by impending weather conditions, the city said in a statement issued Thursday.

According to the statement, Gill Hauling has confirmed they will be running as scheduled and asking all Friday collection customers to set out garbage and recycling totes Thursday evening as normal.

The statement said some areas may see earlier collection due to rerouting to avoid potentially dangerous road conditions as the weather progresses.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.