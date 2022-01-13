 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Friday garbage collection will not be delayed in Sioux City

Sioux City recycling stickers

A garbage tote is shown in Sioux City. 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- Friday garbage collection in Sioux City is not expected to be delayed by impending weather conditions, the city said in a statement issued Thursday.

According to the statement, Gill Hauling has confirmed they will be running as scheduled and asking all Friday collection customers to set out garbage and recycling totes Thursday evening as normal.

The statement said some areas may see earlier collection due to rerouting to avoid potentially dangerous road conditions as the weather progresses. 

