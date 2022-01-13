Friday garbage collection will not be delayed in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Friday garbage collection in Sioux City is not expected to be delayed by impending weather conditions, the city said in a statement issued Thursday.
According to the statement, Gill Hauling has confirmed they will be running as scheduled and asking all Friday collection customers to set out garbage and recycling totes Thursday evening as normal.
The statement said some areas may see earlier collection due to rerouting to avoid potentially dangerous road conditions as the weather progresses.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.