SIOUX CITY -- Downtown Sioux City officials on Tuesday announced six outdoor concerts on Friday nights this summer.
The Downtown Live series will take place in the green space in front of the Public Museum. The series kicks off June 14 with a performance by Jon Wayne and The Pain. The Twins Cities-based rock band previously played at Saturday in the Park.
Other Friday concerts include:
-- Roanoke, an indies rock and folk group, on June 21.
-- The Haymakers, a Wichita, Kansas-based folk and bluegrass band, on June 28.
-- The Iguanas, a blues and jazz group, on July 12.
-- A Christian music act that will be announced at a later date, on July 19.
-- The Taylor Scott Band, a Denver-based rock band, on July 26.
Admission to each concert is $3. Brightside Cafe will sell food and beverages through Kinseth Hospitality at each performance.
The Downtown Live series was originally known as Fridays on the Promenade because the Friday night concerts took place in the plaza in front of the Promenade Cinema 14. The event later moved to Thursday nights in front of the Public Museum. This year, the concerts are returning to Friday nights due to popular demand.