SIOUX CITY — On Friday evening, area labor leaders and workers are set to gather at the UFCW Local 222 union hall, 3038 S. Lakeport St., and honor Iowa workers who died or suffered serious illness or injury while on the job in 2022.

The event, set to begin at 6 p.m., is a part of Workers' Memorial Day which was started in 1989 by American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) to organize laborers and push employers and the government for greater workplace protections, according to a press release from the Western Iowa Labor Federation. Names of all the Iowa workers lost on the job during 2022 will be read.

A release from Western Iowa Labor Federation President Jen Pellant says the event is open to the public and will include Iowa House District 1 Rep. J.D. Scholten as well as Sioux City Council Members Matthew O'Kane and Alex Watters.

"Additionally, local labor attorney Dennis McElwain will speak about worker safety and what can be done to make our workplaces safer for all," the release from Pellant said. "Local labor leaders will focus on the need to continue the fight for safe working conditions as a fundamental right, and the need for workers to have the right to organize in their workplaces to win safer working conditions and a better life."