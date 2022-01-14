Friday's snowstorm largely spared Sioux City, hit harder farther east and north

SIOUX CITY -- On Thursday afternoon, forecasts from the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, S.D. were showing potential snowfall totals for Sioux City of up to six inches by the end of Friday, causing local school districts to cancel or dismiss classes early.

As things played out, Sioux City missed the worst of the area's second major snow event of the season.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, the NWS had a detailed forecast for Sioux City saying "Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible." Even extended out to Friday night, there was only a possibility of an additional inch of new snow.

"Not a whole lot in Sioux City but we’ve seen some pretty decent snow as you move eastward," said NWS Sioux Falls meteorologist Andrew Kalin.

According to Kalin, I-29 ended up being a sort of dividing line for Siouxland with this winter storm. "Amounts along the corridor were highly uncertain because a shift of 20 or 30 miles was going to make a huge difference on those totals and that’s kind of what happened," he said.

Just 30 miles east on US-20, accumulation totals for Correctionville were holding at a higher figure. Per the Sioux Falls desk, daytime numbers were floating around two inches with two more coming into the evening and night. For Storm Lake, the projections for the entirety of Friday sat at about eight inches. North of Sioux City, in Orange City, Friday projections had three inches for the daytime and one more coming at night before 10 p.m.

To the southwest of Sioux City, the call in Wayne, Neb. was about a half-inch in the day and one or two inches at night.

Northwest of town, Friday figures in Yankton, S.D. were for less than two total inches.

Kalin said new snow wouldn't stop accumulating in the Sioux City area until the mid-or-late evening hours. "Closer to 9 to 11 p.m." he said.

Despite being spared the worst of the Friday snow, the Sioux City Community School District still decided to call things early.

In the 10 a.m. hour, Leslie Heying, the director of communications for the district, sent out an email saying: "Due to the weather, the Sioux City Community School District will have a two-hour early dismissal today for all schools." Superintendent Paul Gausman expanded on the decision saying: "Every storm is different. The good news; we were able to see our students today to feed and serve them. The challenging news; if this storm changes in temperature or direction, we could have some unsafe conditions."

In anticipation of Friday's storm, the South Sioux City Community School District announced on Facebook on Thursday: "There will be no school tomorrow (1/14/22) due to the predicted weather and excessive student / staff absenteeism. There will be no Beyond the Bell services, no activities or practices tomorrow." Dakota Valley, in North Sioux City, had an early dismissal time of 1 p.m.

Districts in Siouxland also reworked game starts. On Wednesday, the River Valley Community School District in Correctionville moved a game from Friday night to Thursday night at 6 p.m. That same day, Sioux City East tweeted out that boys and girls basketball vs LeMars, which was scheduled for Friday, was getting moved to Thursday due to the weather forecast.

Sioux City Street Superintendent Ed Pickens said crews for his department were out Friday morning in anticipation of the day's events but that much of what they could do was dependent on Mother Nature. He said things are actually easier for them if snow hits in the morning because there's a bigger crew on hand then at night.

Ultimately though, Pickens said city officials attack these wintry problems the same way.

"Once it starts snowing, we’ll go on 12 hours shifts until we get done."

