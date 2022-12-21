Frigid weather to close Cone Park Thursday and Friday

SIOUX CITY -- Cone Park will be closed Thursday and Friday due to bitter cold temperatures.

The all seasons park, 3800 Line Drive, made the announcement in a Facebook post Wednesday.

"The good news? It starts to warm up this weekend and next week for Christmas break! We will still be open Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and have extended hours next week!" the post said.

Cone Park is officially slated to open to the public for its sixth winter season Wednesday night. A session of Snow Glow Tubing runs from 6 to 9 p.m.

For a complete list of operating dates, hours and rates, visit coneparksiouxcity.com.