From boom times to tariffs, 10 tumultuous years in Iowa agriculture

“I think the weather extremes are what a lot of people will remember about the past decade,” says Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, who was elected to his first term in 2018.

“We dealt with floods in 2011 on both sides of the state and places in between, then the devastating flooding in southwest Iowa this year. We had major drought issues, particularly in 2012 and 2018. We continue to see this trend of extreme weather events, so we have to work to become more resilient in the face of this change.”

Adversity is nothing new for farmers, Lasley says. The past decade, however, dealt blows that damaged even the hardiest of humans.

“At times, it seemed like we were in a sea without a rudder and were being tossed from side to side,” he says. “We had a series of uncontrollable events. We went from record income to record losses in five years. There is a lot of frustration in the farming community. The past decade really took its toll on a lot of people.”

While the past decade had its share of devastation, there was also good news. The profitability over several years, especially 2013 and 2014, caused many farmers to reinvest in their operations.