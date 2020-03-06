FROM 2000: For Miller, Southern Hills' more than a mall

Editor's note: This story originally appeared in the March 5, 2000, edition of the Journal, commemorating the 20-year anniversary of the opening of Southern Hills Mall. The mall marks 40 years this week.
When Southern Hills Mall opened 20 years ago, there was a shoe store on every corner.
Or at least that's what residents thought.
Filled with more jewelry stores, restaurants and clothing outlets than most Siouxlanders could imagine, the enclosed shopping center was an odd approach to retailing.
Everything under one roof? How radical. Oh, sure, other cities had malls and did quite well. But Sioux City was different. Sioux City was a "downtown" town. It had a thriving business district between Floyd and Hamilton boulevards. It didn't "need" a mall.
Some residents protested and managed to stall its development. Still, in the age of malls, a Sioux City version was inevitable.
March 5, 1980 the ribbon was cut; a new era had begun.
Mere months earlier, I had moved to Sioux City to begin my career at The Journal. Because I didn't know much about the controversy that preceded the mall's development, editors decided I might be the right person to cover its construction and opening.
For the last 20 years, the mall and I have been inseparable.
When I first visited the site in late 1979, it was still filled with piles of dirt. Girders were in place, but there weren't walls, neon signs or tile floors.
"This is where the theaters will be," a mall official showed me. Little did I know the spot would become like a second home.
The "food court," a new concept at the time, was going to be like a town square, serving as a meeting place for friends and family. There was even a community room, where groups could hold bake sales, speeches and meetings.
In the Center Court, a huge (at least at the time) neon sculpture would blink on and off all day long. Near the Sears store, a giant clock would help shoppers coordinate meeting times.
For those unsure of the untried concept, some familiar stores would be along for the ride. Younkers had planned a marble and glass "anchor" that was expected to raise the bar in terms of retailing. Target was going to give shoppers a discount option.
Between those two and Sears -- the Big Three -- residents could literally find everything from soup to nuts. Better still, the package was going to be state-of-the-art. Plants would take advantage of the light pouring in through skylights. Walkways would be climate controlled.
When opening day actually arrived, the spaces weren't all filled. Some managers were putting the finishing touches on their displays. Others worried their cash registers wouldn't work.
When the doors opened at 8:30 a.m., folks who wanted to see what all the fuss was about were crowded outside. The building wasn't packed, but it was buzzing.
"My husband and I left for the mall right after Mass ended, hoping to get a chance to look in," a woman told me.
We were both excited to gawk at everything. Once the ribbon was cut, the stores opened and the fun began. Merchants offered prizes (and food), clerks tried out their best counterside manner.
For folks tired of driving to Sioux Falls or Omaha, it was a godsend -- mecca in our midst.
Still, the mall's managers weren't about to just build it and hope the crowds would come. They primed the pump with contests and gimmicks. They staged a circus in the parking lot (without realizing how many parking spots a big top tent could chew up); they brought in carnival rides to amuse the masses.
Like others, I rode the elephants, tried the ride simulators and mourned the passing of favorite stores.
I, too, wondered if one town could support so many shoe stores. Today, I make it a point to stop at many of them.
Because a mall is built on change, nothing is what it was.
Sure, the anchor stores are still around. Yes, some of the original tenants are a part of the mix. But the light tower is gone, the clock is gone and the food court has less "ambiance" but more tables. When the movie theaters changed hands several years ago, the number of screens increased. The arcade moved, too, and Bishop's Buffet, a Sioux City staple, closed. Another era had ended.
During the past 20 years, I remember celebrating birthdays at Happy Joe's Pizza, meeting celebrities in Center Court and awaiting the arrival of Santa Claus. One year, 1 even got to dress up as the Easter Bunny. Because I make it a point to visit the mall at least three times a week, I've charted more miles than most "mall walkers." I have huddled with other shoppers during tornado watches. I've diced with death when ice storms have struck. And, crazy as it may seem, I've even spent warm Saturday afternoons looking through stores instead of walking outside.
Because I'm at the mall so often, fast-food workers frequently ask if I get the employee discount. For me. Southern Hills Mall has become what its developers envisioned -- a meeting place, a rallying point, a home. It may not always have what I want. But I like knowing it's there.
It's not just Sioux City's mall.
It's my mall.