FROM THE EDITOR: We've got a meteorologist on duty, just for you

How’s the weather in Siouxland?

That’s a question we’ll be answering on video Monday through Friday at siouxcityjournal.com.

Thanks to the addition of meteorologist Matt Holiner, we’ll have daily video forecasts at 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday and a weekend look ahead on Friday on our website.

Because Matt will pinpoint our area, we’ll be able to give you the latest forecasts and, when severe weather looms, frequent updates. Using the newest technology from Weather Company, an IBM subsidiary, he’ll be able to tell you what you need to know to plan your day and week.

Matt will also serve as our expert when those breaking situations occur. He’ll put the information in context and give you the details – and warnings – you need.

A veteran broadcaster who most recently worked for ABC in Texas, Matt has years of experience in the field. Even better? He has agreed to write an occasional column to give you insight you can’t find anywhere else.

Coupled with our daily weather chart on page 3 of The Journal, you’ll get a comprehensive, user-friendly look at what’s happening outside.

Today’s his first day on the job. See how he’s doing at siouxcityjournal.com. We’re glad Matt’s here.

