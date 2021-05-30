FROM THE EDITOR: We've got plenty of vacation ideas, just for you

Vacation season has officially begun.
But where to go?
After a year of traveling from one room to another (and watching more television series than, well, a critic), it’s time to head out and see what we may have been missing.
In Siouxland alone, there’s plenty to consider.
For today’s “Safe Travels, Midwest Adventures,” we thought it was a no-brainer to pick sites visited by Meriwether Lewis and William Clark. Stopping here in 1804, the Lewis and Clark Expedition found animals, plants and locations new to soldiers based on the East Coast. Climbing the bluffs in the area, they got views that still wow.
When a member of the expedition, Sgt. Charles Floyd, died, they buried his remains on one of those bluffs.
Later, an obelisk in his honor became the first National Historic Landmark in the United States.
Located on old U.S. Highway 75, it’s an ideal spot to view three states and begin your own Lewis and Clark journey.
In today’s edition, reporter Dolly Butz points out what places you’ll want to visit and what “extras” you’ll find in and around Sioux City.
The project – one launched by Lee Enterprises’ Midwest group – features 10 sites you can safely visit this summer.
On our website, siouxcityjournal.com, you’ll find videos, photo galleries and GoPro treks that will make you feel like you’re in the heart of must-see places throughout the Midwest.
Inside today’s paper, we give you a quick look at nearby vacation spots in Illinois and Wisconsin and what else you might find there.
Because your safety is our goal, all of the recommended sites are good first vacation steps to take before venturing beyond the region.
Next month, The Journal will publish its annual 101 Things to Siouxland section which will include information about events, activities and locations that will further enhance that 2021 vacation. The publication will have the latest information about hours of operation and details you need to know in this pandemic era.
To test drive our recommendations, I visited the Sergeant Floyd Monument for the first time in 20 years. At the top of the bluff, I got views that were jaw-droppingly good, particularly at sunset.
I quickly decided it would be a great place to visit on July 4, largely because you could see fireworks displays for miles.
I also visited Trinity Heights and got to see the new Pope John Paul II statue. The park – with its 30-foot sculptures of Jesus and Mary -- was both inspirational and comforting.