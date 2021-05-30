FROM THE EDITOR: We've got plenty of vacation ideas, just for you

On our website, siouxcityjournal.com, you’ll find videos, photo galleries and GoPro treks that will make you feel like you’re in the heart of must-see places throughout the Midwest.

Inside today’s paper, we give you a quick look at nearby vacation spots in Illinois and Wisconsin and what else you might find there.

Because your safety is our goal, all of the recommended sites are good first vacation steps to take before venturing beyond the region.

Next month, The Journal will publish its annual 101 Things to Siouxland section which will include information about events, activities and locations that will further enhance that 2021 vacation. The publication will have the latest information about hours of operation and details you need to know in this pandemic era.

To test drive our recommendations, I visited the Sergeant Floyd Monument for the first time in 20 years. At the top of the bluff, I got views that were jaw-droppingly good, particularly at sunset.

I quickly decided it would be a great place to visit on July 4, largely because you could see fireworks displays for miles.