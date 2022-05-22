FULL LIST: Bishop Heelan 2022 graduates

Valedictorian Jakob Wiest and Salutatorian Joseph Meyer gave speeches. Student Council President Mia Conley led a prayer to St. Francis, and senior vocalist Asia Keane sang the Ave Maria, accompanied by Bob Barry. The ceremony included recorded music by the Heelan High School Band.

Ninety-five percent of this year's Heelan class have indicated they intend to pursue post-secondary education, and all told, the class has been offered $9.98 million in academic scholarships, according to data from Heelan. Fifty percent of the class was recognized for graduating with 60 or more hours of community service, and 17 students graduated with a weighted GPA higher than 4.0.