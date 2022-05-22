FULL LIST: Bishop Heelan 2022 graduates

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SIOUX CITY -- A senior class of 102 Bishop Heelan Catholic High School students graduated in a ceremony in downtown Sioux City Sunday afternoon. 

The ceremony included Bishop R. Walker Nickless, Bishop Heelan Schools President Dr. John Flanery, Bishop Heelan High School’s Principal Christian Bork, Dean of Students Ben Mohning and Chaplain Fr. Shane Deman. 

Valedictorian Jakob Wiest and Salutatorian Joseph Meyer gave speeches. Student Council President Mia Conley led a prayer to St. Francis, and senior vocalist Asia Keane sang the Ave Maria, accompanied by Bob Barry. The ceremony included recorded music by the Heelan High School Band.

Ninety-five percent of this year's Heelan class have indicated they intend to pursue post-secondary education, and all told, the class has been offered $9.98 million in academic scholarships, according to data from Heelan. Fifty percent of the class was recognized for graduating with 60 or more hours of community service, and 17 students graduated with a weighted GPA higher than 4.0. 

The following is the list of Heelan's 2022 graduates. 

*Indicates an honor student

Josie Lane Abramo

Mara Elizabeth Aesoph *

Carter Joseph Aldrich

Carli Jean Antonovich

Karina Argueta

Ricardo Sebastian Arteaga *

Mariah Kay Augustine *

Ellie Marilyn Betz *

Victor Kooshawae Bird

Janyia Jahne Makail Booker *

Kole Raegen James Bossow

Natalie Katherine Bousquet

Alondra Marlene Camberos

Erick Keairns Carlberg

Liam Doyle Cleary *

Mia Grace Conley *

Robert Randy Cooper

Madilyn Jo Cramer *

Daniela Yamileth De León Angel

Anna Marie Erickson

Addison Jane Ernster *

Anna Joyce Fenton

Frances Gloria Fiedler

Isaac Robert Fiedler

Ella Marie Fitzpatrick *

Hannah Elizabeth Fitzpatrick

Keegan Martin Flanigan

Jacqueline Fox

Juan Francisquez Luquez

Jackson Arthur Haware Freebern *

London Marie Froehlich *

Keyan Michael Fulton

Gabriela Alisia Garcia *

Clarisa Garcia Ramirez *

Kaleb Michael Gengler

Ian Gabriel Gill *

Alondra Elaysha Gonzalez *

Marcela Azucena Gonzalez

Lily Joellen Graham *

Olivia Rose Greaves *

Lydia Nicole Green

Shane David Gries

Ellen Johanna Halbur *

Grant Nicholas Hegarty

Cesar Omar Hernandez *

Ava Anne Higman *

Alexa Hurtado

Taylor Diane Jochum *

Audrey Grace Johnson

Alainna Mederese Joly

Asia-Danielle Rilee Keane *

Carli Ryan Kearney

Supakorn Khunanopparat *

Noah Mason Kirchmeier

Aidan Liam Kuehl

Caden Matthew LaFleur *

Nathan Matthew Lawler

Jacob Alan Lee

Laynee Marie Lehmann

Jacob David Liewer *

Yatzari Alexandra Lopez

Kayla Ellen Maguire

Kathleen Anne Maly *

Isabel Marie Martinez *

Anna Quinn McCarthy *

Molly Shay McCarthy *

Jacob Alexander McGowan *

Levi Bogie Meis *

Joseph Donald Meyer *

Rehman Qadoos Mian

Nicholas Robert Miller

Samuel Paul Mollet

Brooklyn Marguerite Moreno

Elizabeth Grace Mullins

Erika Elizabeth Munchrath *

Jerry Royson Nichols

Joseph Michael O'Gara

Celeste Ochoa-Lemus

Luke Christopher Payer *

Jayden Kendsy Rose Pelster

Melanie Alondra Perez

Arisbeth Perez Padilla

Luke Thomas Petty

Carter Lawrence Ritz

Gracie Belle Rooney

Roberto Rex Rundquist *

Theodore Sherman Callahan Saltzman *

Michael Paul Saulsbury *

Evan Michael Schultz *

Julia Regina Snapp *

Ryelle Grace Stanek

Christopher Taracena

Hannah Michelle Tastad

Ireland Marie Uhl

Sayda Jackelinne Velasquez Mejia

Marcela Velazquez Perez

Olivia D'Amour Venne

Joslyn May Verzal *

Jakob Robert John Wiest *

Michael Patrick Wilmes

Jair Alexis Zavala

Oliver de Jesus Zavala Marquez

