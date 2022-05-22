FULL LIST: Bishop Heelan 2022 graduates

SIOUX CITY -- A senior class of 102 Bishop Heelan Catholic High School students graduated in a ceremony in downtown Sioux City Sunday afternoon.
The ceremony included Bishop R. Walker Nickless, Bishop Heelan Schools President Dr. John Flanery, Bishop Heelan High School’s Principal Christian Bork, Dean of Students Ben Mohning and Chaplain Fr. Shane Deman.
Valedictorian Jakob Wiest and Salutatorian Joseph Meyer gave speeches. Student Council President Mia Conley led a prayer to St. Francis, and senior vocalist Asia Keane sang the Ave Maria, accompanied by Bob Barry. The ceremony included recorded music by the Heelan High School Band.
Ninety-five percent of this year's Heelan class have indicated they intend to pursue post-secondary education, and all told, the class has been offered $9.98 million in academic scholarships, according to data from Heelan. Fifty percent of the class was recognized for graduating with 60 or more hours of community service, and 17 students graduated with a weighted GPA higher than 4.0.
The following is the list of Heelan's 2022 graduates.
*Indicates an honor student
Josie Lane Abramo
Mara Elizabeth Aesoph *
Carter Joseph Aldrich
Carli Jean Antonovich
Karina Argueta
Ricardo Sebastian Arteaga *
Mariah Kay Augustine *
Ellie Marilyn Betz *
Victor Kooshawae Bird
Janyia Jahne Makail Booker *
Kole Raegen James Bossow
Natalie Katherine Bousquet
Alondra Marlene Camberos
Erick Keairns Carlberg
Liam Doyle Cleary *
Mia Grace Conley *
Robert Randy Cooper
Madilyn Jo Cramer *
Daniela Yamileth De León Angel
Anna Marie Erickson
Addison Jane Ernster *
Anna Joyce Fenton
Frances Gloria Fiedler
Isaac Robert Fiedler
Ella Marie Fitzpatrick *
Hannah Elizabeth Fitzpatrick
Keegan Martin Flanigan
Jacqueline Fox
Juan Francisquez Luquez
Jackson Arthur Haware Freebern *
London Marie Froehlich *
Keyan Michael Fulton
Gabriela Alisia Garcia *
Clarisa Garcia Ramirez *
Kaleb Michael Gengler
Ian Gabriel Gill *
Alondra Elaysha Gonzalez *
Marcela Azucena Gonzalez
Lily Joellen Graham *
Olivia Rose Greaves *
Lydia Nicole Green
Shane David Gries
Ellen Johanna Halbur *
Grant Nicholas Hegarty
Cesar Omar Hernandez *
Ava Anne Higman *
Alexa Hurtado
Taylor Diane Jochum *
Audrey Grace Johnson
Alainna Mederese Joly
Asia-Danielle Rilee Keane *
Carli Ryan Kearney
Supakorn Khunanopparat *
Noah Mason Kirchmeier
Aidan Liam Kuehl
Caden Matthew LaFleur *
Nathan Matthew Lawler
Jacob Alan Lee
Laynee Marie Lehmann
Jacob David Liewer *
Yatzari Alexandra Lopez
Kayla Ellen Maguire
Kathleen Anne Maly *
Isabel Marie Martinez *
Anna Quinn McCarthy *
Molly Shay McCarthy *
Jacob Alexander McGowan *
Levi Bogie Meis *
Joseph Donald Meyer *
Rehman Qadoos Mian
Nicholas Robert Miller
Samuel Paul Mollet
Brooklyn Marguerite Moreno
Elizabeth Grace Mullins
Erika Elizabeth Munchrath *
Jerry Royson Nichols
Joseph Michael O'Gara
Celeste Ochoa-Lemus
Luke Christopher Payer *
Jayden Kendsy Rose Pelster
Melanie Alondra Perez
Arisbeth Perez Padilla
Luke Thomas Petty
Carter Lawrence Ritz
Gracie Belle Rooney
Roberto Rex Rundquist *
Theodore Sherman Callahan Saltzman *
Michael Paul Saulsbury *
Evan Michael Schultz *
Julia Regina Snapp *
Ryelle Grace Stanek
Christopher Taracena
Hannah Michelle Tastad
Ireland Marie Uhl
Sayda Jackelinne Velasquez Mejia
Marcela Velazquez Perez
Olivia D'Amour Venne
Joslyn May Verzal *
Jakob Robert John Wiest *
Michael Patrick Wilmes
Jair Alexis Zavala
Oliver de Jesus Zavala Marquez