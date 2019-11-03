Voters across Iowa on Tuesday will elect candidates for mayor, city council and local school boards.
This is the first time that school board elections have been held at the same time as municipal elections, following a change in state law. Backers hoped moving school elections from September from November would increase voter turnout.
Below are candidates on the ballot for municipal and school district elections in Northwest Iowa counties the Journal covers. Many school districts cross county lives. To avoid duplication, the Journal listed school board races only in the counties where the school districts are headquartered.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY
Albert City
Mayor
Dale Skog
City council (vote for no more than 3)
James J. Nagengast, Christy Ehlers, Norman Hanson
City council to fill vacancy (vote for no more than 1)
Sue Jarvis
Alta
Mayor
Kevin Walsh
City council (vote for no more than 3)
Dennis Weber, Tom Lane, Vi Tilk, Leslie Mann, Pam Henderson
Lakeside
Roger Pomrenke
City council (vote for no more than 2)
Caron Iehl, Mike Rust
Newell
Mayor
Justin Melohn
City council (vote for no more than 2)
Stanley C. Henrich
Linn Grove
Mayor
Aaron Anderson
City council (vote for no more than 5)
Jane L. Baxter, John Smith, Steven C. Jessen, Eugene Johnson, Wade Withers, Jud Graesing
Marathon
Mayor
Dana Snow, Larry Robinson
City council (vote for no more than 3)
Terry L. Swisse, Scott Simpson, Karen Johnson, Michael White, Dustin Klatt
Rembrandt
Mayor
Doyle Engebretson
City council (vote for no more than 2)
Brent Smith
Sioux Rapids (vote for no more than 3)
Mike Gunderson, Todd Reiling, Kayla Koenig, Lynda Swanson
Storm Lake
City council (vote for no more than 3)
Tyson Rice, Maria C. Ramos, Kevin E. McKinney
Truesdale (vote for no more than 1)
Write-in, if any
City council (vote for no more than 5)
Tina Shannon, Christopher Barrickman, Connie Lewis
Albert City-Truesdale school board (vote for no more than 2)
Jacob D. Heuton, Luke Peterson
Alta-Aurelia school board (vote for no more than 3)
Angelique Anderson, Jennifer Kaskey, Katie M. Meyer
Laurens-Marathon school board (vote for no more than 3)
Matt Hertz. Jason Gustafson
Newell-Fonda school board
District 1 (vote for no more than 2)
Robyn Hogrefe, Geoffery Smith, Gary Morenz
District 2 (vote for no more than 1)
Kyle Scheidegger
Sioux Central school board
District 1 (vote for no more than 1)
Michelle Patten
District 4 (vote for no more than 1)
Kevin Lindquist
District 5 (vote for no more than 1)
Write-in, if any
Storm Lake school board (vote for no more than 3)
David Skibsted, Melea Raveling, Emilia Marroquin, Sherise Gibson-Ellis
CHEROKEE COUNTY
Aurelia
Mayor
Gene Suhr
City council at-large (vote for no more than 2)
Courtney Bruce, Cindy L. Nelson, Rollert Stroud
Cleghorn
Mayor
Write-in
City council at-large (vote for no more than 3)
Susan Briese, Joe Schlenger, Greta Petersen
Cherokee
City council ward 1 (vote for no more than 1)
Amy Loughlin
Council ward 3 (vote for no more than 1)
Wayne Pingel
Council at-large (vote for no more than 1)
Chad Brown
Larabee
City council at large (vote for no more than 2)
Ricky Van Order, Beau Rose
Marcus
Mayor
Harlan G. Hansen, Steve Galigan
City council at-large (vote for no more than 3)
Carl F. Nelson, Beth Enneking, Charissa Frangione, Matt Schmillen
Meridan
Mayor
D.J . Sechler
City council at-large (vote for no more than 2)
Michael Charles Ellis
Council to fill vacancy (vote for no more than 2)
Joe Peterson, Brian Shea
Quimby
Mayor
Betty Woltman
City council at-large (vote for no more than 2)
John Spengler, Willis Allbaugh
Washta
Mayor
Donald Parrott
City council at-large (vote for no more than 2)
James J. Joy, Paul Allfen Myers Jr., Blake J. Roepke, Valarie Olson
Alta-Auerlia school board (vote for no more than 3)
Angelique Anderson, Jennifer Kaskey, Katie M. Meyer
Cherokee school board (vote for no more than 3)
Patty Brown, Trever Kinnetz, Jodi Thomas, Paul Fuhnnan, Korriane James, Angie Anderson, Dee Murphy, Laura M. Dawson
Marcus-Meridan-Cleghorn school board (vote for no more than 3)
Karla K. Prunty, Christopher Ruskamp, Danae Dreckman, Laura Staab
CLAY COUNTY
Dickens
Mayor
Mark H. Jones
City council (vote for no more than 3)
Perry A. Leslie, Jon W Jones, Marlin A. Hagedorn
Everly (vote for no more than 1)
Bradly J. Behrens
City council (vote for no more than 3)
Joshua Muckey, Tara Patrick, Shawn Iske
Council to fill vacancy (vote for no more than 1)
Tracey Grigg Schuver
Fostoria
Mayor
Marlin Voss
City council (vote for no more than 2)
Randall Anderson
Gillette Grove
Mayor
Write-in, if any
City council (vote for no more than 5)
Write ins, if any
Greenville
Mayor
Donald Scott
City council (vote for no more than 5)
Donna Koch, Nicole Lange, Danny Knutson, Colleen Madson, Vincent S. Trierweiler, Kayla Koch
Peterson
Mayor
Carolyn Roberts
City council (vote for no more than 2)
Gage A. Anderson, Vince McGee
Rossie
Mayor
Write-in, if any
City council (vote for no more than 5)
Write ins, if any
Royal
Mayor
Joshua Toft
City council (vote for no more than 3)
Chris Francis, Jeff Van Westen, Bob Seymour, James Ransom, Scott Anderson, Matt Goyette, Jim Virelli
Spencer
Mayor
Kevin Robinson
City council, Ward 2 (vote for no more than 1)
William Orrison
City council, Ward 4 (vote for no more than 1)
Donavon Wunschel, Duane Bates
City council at-large (vote for no more than 1)
Rich Prentice, Loren H. Reit
City council, Ward 3 to fill vacancy (vote for no more than 1)
Reynold L. Peterson, Tracey Larsen
Webb
Mayor
Mike Hildebrand
City council (vote for no more than 2)
Thomas Hansen
City council to fill vacancy (vote for no more than 1)
Melissa S. Loontjer, Matthew Anderson
Clay Central-Everly school board
District 1 (vote for no more than 1)
Allyn Heikens, Lori Adrian
District 3 (vote for no more than 1)
Write in, if any
Graettinger-Terrill school board
District 1 (vote for no more than 1)
Patrick Fairchild
District 2 (vote for no more than 2)
Kevin Jensen, Jerimiah DePyper
Okoboji school board (vote for no more than 3)
John Klopstad, Travy Evans, Jon Pausley
Ruthven-Aryshire school board (vote for no more than 4)
Stephanie Fay, Heather Ruehle, Tracey Enderson, Jill Conlon
Spencer school board (vote for no more than 2)
Brea Schmidt, Jeremy Parsons
CRAWFORD COUNTY
Arion
Mayor
Write-in, if any
City council (vote for no more than 3)
Write-ins, if any
Aspinwall
Mayor
Thomas Irlbeck
City council (vote for no more than 5)
Nancy Grimm, Ted Jansen, Fred Irlbeck, Carol Lile
Buck Grove
Mayor
Terry Kolln
City council (vote for no more than 5)
Derrick Schwery, Lois Johnson, Michele Kinnersley, Karen Kolln
Charter Oak
Mayor
Write-in, if any
City Council (vote for no more than 3)
Peggy Staley, James Wilcox
Denison
Mayor
Pamela Soseman, David G. Frazier, Pablo Chapa, Dennis J. Fineran
City council at-large (vote for no more than 1)
City council ward 2 (vote for no more than 1)
John C. Granzen, Sr., Beth Vogt
Gregory J. Miller
City council to fill vacancy (vote for no more than 1)
Jessica Garcia
Deloit
Mayor
John Kelly
City council (vote for no more than 5)
Nick Fink, Jerry Lorenzen, Tyler Braasch, Libbie Schillerberg, Jimmy Powell, Gloria Anderson, Ryan Nemitz
Kiron
Mayor
Mike Lickteig
City council (vote for no more than 3)
Nathan Tremblay, Tamarra Eck, Lodean Kastner
Manilla
Mayor
Patrick Wuestewald
City council (vote for no more than 3)
Austin Lansink, Pam Sebring, Kurt Chapman
Ricketts
Mayor
Roseanna Eyer
City council (vote for no more than 3)
Drene K. Briggle, Kara Stegall
Schleswig
Mayor
Bob Andresen
City council (vote for no more than 2)
Duane Jacoby, Troy M. Kluender, Paul Outhouse
Dow City
Mayor
Landon Burhoop
City council (vote for no more than 2)
James Kyle Ahart, Write-ins, if any
Vail
Mayor
Monte Crichton
City council (vote for no more than 2)
Galen S. Dirks, Kurt A. Brungardt
Westside
Mayor
Michell Simons
City council (vote for no more than 3)
Jary Quandt, Nicole Kock
Charter Oak-Ute school board
District 1 (vote for no more than 2)
Jim Ewoldt, Melanie McAndrews, Tyson Goslar
At-large (vote for no more than 1)
Kyle Schultz
Denison school board (vote for no more than 2)
Derek Lambert, Kris Rowedder
Schlewsig school board (vote for no more than 3)
Wade Gurney
DICKINSON COUNTY
Arnolds Park
Mayor
Jim Hussong
City council (vote for no more than 3)
Jason Christensen, James Jensen, John Adams Sr
Lake Park
Mayor
Matt Carstensen and John L Engel
City council (vote for no more than 2)
Justin Kracht, Arthur L Schumacher, Gary Taber
Milford
Mayor
Steven R Anderson
City council (vote for no more than 2)
Barrett Dodd, Jason Eckard, Aaron Gebhart
Okoboji
Mayor
Mary Vanderwoude, Neil Slater
City council (vote for no mor than 2)
Jim Hentges, Jim Delperdang
Orleans
Mayor
Bill Maas
City council (vote for no more than 2)
Terry L Wilts, Kristine Hoss
Spirit Lake
Mayor
Bruce W Keenan
City council (vote for no more than 3)
James A Staver, Dennis Gerald Marshall, Kevin Bice, Keith Brockmeyer, John Chappas, Jerry Harbst
Superior
Mayor
James E Tendal Sr.
City council (vote for no more than 2)
Arnold Rinke, Terry Buchman
Council to fill a vacancy (vote for no more than 1)
Mike Smith
Terril
Mayor
Julie Thiesen, Mollie Petersen
City council (vote for no more than 3)
Morgan Nelson, Jonathan D Moritz, Marc Haffner, Joshua Link
Wahpeton
Mayor
Phillip A Johnson
City council (vote for no more than 2)
Brad Jones and No Declared Candidate
West Okoboji
Mayor
Barbara A Lynch
City council (vote for no more than 3)
Mike Olson, Paul Sieh, Craig Miner
Harris-Lake Park school board
District 1 (vote for no more than 1)
Douglas Stahly, Jared Rahe
District 3 (vote for no more than 1)
Arin Elser
District 5 (vote for no more than 1)
Evan Bensley, Lisa Taber Carstensen
District 4 to fill a vacancy (vote for no more than 1)
Doug Goodell
Okoboji school board (vote for no more than 3)
John Klopstad, Tracy Evans, Jon Pausley
Spirit Lake school board (vote for no more than 3)
Sonja Hamm, Greta Gruys, Teresa Beck
IDA COUNTY
Arthur
City council (vote for no more than 2)
Kevin Lampman, Jeffrey Gann Jr.
Battle Creek
City council (vote for no more than 2)
Daniel E. Hedberg, Jill Winger
Galva
City council (vote for no more than 3)
Gaylen Freese
Holstein
Mayor
Write-in
City council (vote for no more than 3)
Bonnie Stevenson, Dean Werner, Terri Schimmer,Michael S. Schweitzberger, Daniel D. Gebers, Rodney L. Regennitter
Ida Grove
City council ward 1 (vote for no more than 1)
Gregor Ernst
Council ward 3 (vote for no more than 1)
Reynold McLead
City Council at-large (vote for no more than 1)
Jared Bogue
City Council at-large to fill vacancy (vote for no more than 1)
Jason Schable
City council ward 2 to fill a vacancy (vote for no more than 1)
Ryan Jordan
Galva-Holstein school board
District 2 (vote for no more than 1)
Jeff Witzke
District 5 (vote for no more than 1)
Grant Aschinger
Director district 7 (vote for no more than 1)
Grant Aschinger
OABCIG school board
District 1 (vote for no more than 1)
Write-in, if any
District 2 (vote for no more than 1)
Stephanie A. Konradi
District 5 (vote for no more than 1)
Brad Lundell
LYON COUNTY
Alvord
Mayor
Mark Nagel
City council (vote for no more than 2)
Joe Kramer, Kelly Van Houten
Doon
Mayor
Tim Mantel
City council (vote for no more than 2)
Michelle McLaughlin-Koedam, Nathan Van Beek, Mitch Van Engen, Joe Munoz
George
Mayor
James L. Cuttell; John Henry Vivian
City council (vote for no more than 3)
Stacy Denekas; Cory Nagel; Ande Bruinsma; Norm Riemersma; Kathryn Fox; Warren Tiedeman
City Council (to fill vacancy)
Larry Thoelke
Larchwood
Mayor
Dean Snyders
City council (vote for no more than 3)
Tanner Tracy, Brian Meffert, Ted Underberg, Candie Medema, Holly Horstman
Lester
Mayor
Daniel Gerber
City Council (vote for no more than 3)
Curtis Joe Doorneweerd, Jeffrey Roy Hoogeveen, Ladell Gene Kellenberger
Little Rock
Mayor
Jeff Kruse
City Council (vote for no more than 3)
Amy Kruse, LeRoy Buss, Joe Schilling
Rock Rapids
Mayor
Jason Chase
City council (vote for no more than 3)
Tami Murray, Scott Schneidermann, Steve Wells
Central Lyon school board (vote for no more than 3)
Cassandra Downard, Joel DeWit, Andy Koob, David Jans
George-Little Rock school board
District 1
Andrew Sprock
District 4
Jason Fugitt
At large (vote for no more than 1)
Paul Denekas, Austin Lloyd, Allison Sandbeck
Rock Valley school board (vote for no more than 2)
Stacy Remmerde, Jerry Kelderman, Mike Suter
West Lyon school board
District 3
Justin Metzger
District 4
Derek Knobloch
MONONA COUNTY
Blencoe
Mayor
Melissa Braun
City council (vote for no more than 5)
Gary Collison, Janet Ryan, Bernice E. Simpson
Castana
Mayor
Vincent George LeClair
City council (vote for no more than 3)
Dawn M. Lamb, Deb Robbins, Robert E. Withee
Mapleton
Mayor
Michael Kluver, Brent Streck
City council (vote for no more than 3)
Benita Uhl. Lori Gosch, Elizabeth Else. Abby Koenigs, NIKay Schaffer, Becky Weber, Joseph "Joe" Hogan
Moorhead
Mayor
You have free articles remaining.
Write-in votes, if any
City council (vote for no more than 2)
Write-in votes, if any
Council to fill vacancy (vote for no more than 1)
Nancy J. Hinkel
Onawa
Mayor
Tracy L. Holland, Lonnie Campbell
City council at-large (vote for no more than 1)
Kelly Lucht, Terry R. Christensen, Jeffrey Holland
Council ward 1 (vote for no more than 1)
Grady Warner
Council ward 2 (vote for no more than 1)
Ralph Skarln
Council ward 3 (vote for no more than 1)
Kurtis Blatchford
Soldier
Mayor
Johnny Larson
City council (vote for no more than 3)
Rebecca Gangestad, Sandra Harris, Joshua Gran
Rodney
Mayor
Shawn Hamann
City council (vote for no more than 3)
Dan Rude, Brenda Hamann, Scott Pierce
Ute
Mayor
Richard Hageman
City council (vote for no more than 3)
Ryan Pithan, Becky Miller, Michael O'Brien, Carla Teut, Jimmy Carlson, Lisa Cortez
Whiting
Mayor
Rory Barnett
City council (vote for no more than 2)
Katie West, Lucas Morton
Turin
Mayor
David Poole
City council (vote for no more than 5)
L. Bumell Harding, Tony Orr, Karen Clayton, Kenneth E. Hansen, Gary Madsen
Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto school board
District 2 (vote for no more than 1)
Laura M. Streck
District 4 (vote for no more than 1)
Write-in, if any
West Monona school board
At-large (vote for no more than 1)
Christine A. Kennedy
District 1 to fill vacancy (vote for no more than 1)
Shannon Kennedy
District 3 (vote for no more than 1)
Allen Carrier
Whiting school board (vote for no more than 2)
Katie West, Lucas Morton
O'BRIEN COUNTY
Archer
Mayor
Richard Ludeke
City council at-large (vote for no more than 2)
Bill Engeltjes, Steven Meyer
Council to fill a vacancy (vote for no more than 1)
Todd Poland
Calumet
City council at-large (vote for no more than 3)
William Bill Robinson, Vickie Ann Rausch, Tyler Sechler
Paullina
Mayor
John Ilhle, Shawn Puhrmann
City council at-large (vote for no more than 3)
Jay W. Jones, Jean A. Unrau, Danita Patrick, Lexy Murphy
Primghar
Mayor
Kurtis C. Edwards
City council at-large (vote for no more than 2)
Kevin Buck Smith, Ryan J. Jenness
Sanborn
Mayor
Randy Lyman
City council (vote for no more than 3)
Alan Visser, Tim Devitt, Aaron Wiekamp, Brian Visser
City council to fill a vacancy (vote for no more than 1)
Larry Reitsma
Sheldon
City council at-large (vote for no more than 1)
Fred Grain, Wayne Barahona
City council ward 1 (vote for no more than 1)
Pete Hamill, Kerwin Sterler
City council ward 3 (vote for no more than 1)
Brad Hindt
Sutherland
City council at-large (vote for no more than 3)
Rebecca Webster, Ron Kots, Chase Cox, Patrick Nelson, Bruce Engelke, Devon Jones, Natosha Petitt
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn school board
District 1 (vote for no more than 1)
Ryan Haack
District 4 (vote for no more than1)
Scott Heetland
District 2 to fill vacancy (vote for no more than 1)
Anthony Diehm, David Vander Broek
Sheldon school board
At large (vote for no more than 1)
Jessica Brink
District 2 (vote for no more than 1)
Steve Waldstein
District 3 (vote for no more than 1)
Kecia Hickman
South O'Brien school board
At-large (vote for no more than 1)
Sue E. McCauley, John Beck
District 2 (vote for no more than 1)
Julie Paulsen
District 4 (vote for no more than 1)
Beth A Sibenaller-Woodall
District 5 (vote for no more than 1)
Write-in, if any
OSCEOLA COUNTY
Ashton
Mayor
Patrick H. DeVries
City Council (vote for no more than 2)
Mark VanderPol
Harris
Mayor
Dean Phillips
City council (vote for no more than 3)
A!lly Muftah, Donna MacMillan, Wayne Boyer
Melvin
Mayor
Paul D. Heitritter
City Council (vote for no more than 2)
Amy Baker, Christopher Michelson, John McDougall
Ocheyedan
Mayor
Arlyn D. Pedley
City Council (vote for no more than 3)
Kevin L. Hertz
Sibley
At large (vote for no more than 1)
James Sembach Jr., Lynelle Thiner
Ward 2
Write-in, if any
Sibley-Ocheyedan school board
Director district 2
Kyle Grimes
Director district 5 (vote for no more than 1)
Roxanne Hayenga, Kristen Beyer
PLYMOUTH COUNTY
Akron
Mayor
Alex Pick
City council (vote for no more than 3)
Julie Ford, Ryan Bergman, Denise Loutsch-Beitelspacher
Brunsville
City council (Vote for no more than 3)
Nick Dickman, Leonard Berg, Ronald Ludwigs
Craig
Mayor
Barry Cornish
City Council (vote for no more than 5)
Mona Schiltz, Zach Northway, Glenn Moller, Kelly Plueger, Gary Schiltz, Tammy Eyer, Christina Weber
Hinton
Mayor
Kelly Kreber
City council (vote for no more than 3)
Jeffrey R. Johnson, Michael Koopmans. Ryan M. Weber, John Hagestrom
Kingsley
Mayor
Rick Bohle
City council (vote for no more than 2)
Todd Beelner, David Peters, Keith Bohle, Kendra Ebert
Le Mars
Mayor
Dick Kirchoff
City council at-large (vote for no more than 1)
Dan Dembinski, Michael T. Donlin
Council ward 2
Steve Wick
Merrill
Mayor
Dan Smith, Vicky Lynn Hemmelman
City council (vote for no more than 3)
Troy Dice, Daniel A. Pierson, Bruce Norgaard
Remsen
Mayor
Joel Fisch
City council (vote for no more than 2)
Mindy Klein, Kendra Rensink
Oyens
Mayor
Donna Poulsen
City council (vote for no more than 2)
Jackie Benstead, Kyle Thoms
Struble
Mayor
Troy Hughes, Michael Vander Molen
City council (vote for no more than 5)
Kenneth C. Urban, Robert D. Hughes, Timothy R. Nicholson, Rick Weiler
Westfield
Mayor
Lisbeth A. Terpstra
City council (vote for no more than 2)
Marcia Dewey, Nathan Wolf
Akron-Westfield school board
At-large (vote for no more than 1)
Nick Mathlstad
District 4 (vote for no more than 1)
Cory Tucker
District 5 (vote for no more than 1)
Write-in, if any
District 6 (vote for no more than 1)
Debra Jordt
Hinton school board
At-large (vote for no more than 3)
Cam Kounkel, Tracey Badar, Brett Stanley, Kyle Hoefling
Kingsley-Pierson school board
At-large (vote for no more than 3)
Phillip Herbold, Angela Haggin, Matt Bubke, Pat Henrich
Le Mars school board
At-large (vote for no more than 2)
Angela Catton, NickJalas, Kyle Plathe
District 3 (vote for no more than 1)
Jane Arnold
District 5
Makenzie Lang
Remsen-Union school board
At-large (vote for no more than 2)
Sara Krier, Travis J. Tentinger
At-large to fill vacancies (vote for no more than 2)
Talon Penning, Jason Loutsch
SAC COUNTY
Auburn
Mayor
Richard Heim, Sally Ortner-Stoffregen
City council (vote for no more than 2)
Robert Theulen, Jane Barto
Early
Mayor
Sharon Ann Irwin
City council (vote for no more than 2)
Steven Mason
Lake View
Mayor
Robert John Summerhays, John Westergaard
City council (vote for no more than 2)
Tami Moeller, Ken Steinkamp, Dale Boeckman
Nemaha
City council (vote for no more than 1)
Amanda Stout, Neil Wedeking
Odebolt
City council (vote for no more than 3)
Todd C Bengford, Lee Herner, Chad Peterson
Sac City
Mayor
Scott Bundt
City council (vote for no more than 3)
William L Brenny, Kent Pugh, Larry Mahler, Teresa Bruening, Larry Mohr
Schaller
Mayor
Sean Ehrp, Spencer Claussen, MaryMWeir
City council (vote for no more than 2)
Julie McClintic, Mike Bailey, Scott Currie
Wall lake
City council (vote for no more than 3)
Jamie Rohlf, Francis Riedell, Gary A Faber, Ryan Steinkamp, Brody Steinkamp
East Sac school board (vote for no more than 3)
Robert Germann, Jackie Mahler, Chris Rodman, Darren Clayton, Mark Jansma, Laurie Kluver,
Schaller-Crestland school board
District 1 (vote for no more than 1)
Kory Blum
District 2 (vote for no more than 1)
Mike Schmitt
Director at-large (vote for no more than 1)
Christy Horan, Jeffrey C Hansen
SIOUX COUNTY
Alton
City council (vote for no more than 2)
Sarah Krull, Justin Mulder
Boyden
Mayor
Laryl Koerselman
City council (vote for no more than 3)
Nathan Alexander, Robin Jungers, Kim Ochsendorf
Chatsworth
Mayor
Amber Marie Gray
City council (vote for no more than 5)
Gregory Alan Arens, Robert Baker, Ashley Barr, Russell Ray Gray, Tyler Jurrens, Virgil A. Lidgett, Clifford Puhl
Granville
Mayor
Karl Kellen
City council (vote for no more than 3)
Curtis J. Christoffel, Jim Schlichte, Stephanie Wagenaar
Hawarden
Mayor
Ricard R. Porter
City council (vote for no more than 2)
John Feldhacker, Travis Olson
Hospers
City council (vote for no more than 3)
Mandi Kramer, Arnie Vander Wilt
Hull
Mayor
Arlan Moss
City council (vote for no more than 2)
Kyle Te Slaa, Kimberly A. Wielenga
Ireton
Mayor
Chris Mueller
City council (vote for no more than 3)
Kevin Eisma, Dawn Mueller, Craig Peterson, Verla Van Sloten
Maurice
City council (vote for no more than 3)
Roger De Weerd, Cindy Larsen, Sharon Vermeer
Orange City
Mayor
Deb De Haan, Kurt Korver
City council (vote for no more than 3)
Aaron Beadner, Perry Borchard, Lisa Burg, Daron De Jong, Tony Vande Brak, James Vondrak
Rock Valley
Mayor
Kevin Van Otterloo
City council (vote for no more than 2)
Mark Faber, Jeff Koldenhoven
Sioux Center
Mayor
David Krahling
City council (vote for no more than 2)
Cary Bandstra, Eric Moerman, Dale Vander Berg
Boyden-Hull school board
District 2 (vote for no more than 2)
Jason Moser, Laura Woelber
District 3 (vote for no more than 1)
Jake Ten Haken
MOC-FV school board
District 1 (vote for no more than 1)
Kley Bradley De Jong
District 2
Amy Kleinhesselink (vote for no more than 1)
District 4 (vote for no more than 1)
Shane A. Jager
Rock Valley school board
At-large (vote for no more than 2)
Jerry Kelderman, Stacy Remmerde, Mike Suter
Sioux Center school board (vote for no more than 2)
Timothy L. Gesink, Scott Te Stroete
West Sioux school board
District 3 (vote for no more than 1)
Larry Gregg
District 4 (vote for no more than 1)
Corey Utech
WOODBURY COUNTY
Anthon
Mayor
City council (vote for no more than 2)
Ross Baldwin, Corey Hamman, Jerry D. Boggs
Bronson
Mayor
Jason Garnand
City Council (vote for no more than 2)
Douglas P. Williams, David West
Correctionville
Mayor
Nathan Heilman
City council (vote for no more than 2)
Adam Petty, Daniel Volkert
Council to fill vacancy (vote for no more than 1)
Write-in, if any
Cushing
Mayor
Donald Joy Jr.
City council (vote for no more than 2)
Jesse VanHouten
Council (to fill vacancy)
Alexander W. Rabbass
Danbury
City council (vote for no more than 3)
Shari Simmons, Ronald Lansink, Sonya Sexton, Brock Steven Boyle, Joseph Allen, Cameron Sexton
Council to fill vacancy (vote for no more than 1)
Sue Ham
Hornick
Mayor
Scott Mitchell, David Kendall
City council (vote for no more than 3)
Dustin Johnston, Derrick Fiedler, Scott Matthias, Eric R. Bebee
Council to fill vacancy (vote for no more than 1)
Julia Byers
Moville
Mayor
James Fisher
City council (vote for no more than 3)
Rachel J. Rogers, Thomas Conolly, John Parks, Jonathan F. Keselring, Joel Robinson
Pierson
Mayor
Doyle D. Struve
City council (vote for no more than 3)
Joel McQueen, Alex Krier, Daniel Sistrunk
Oto
Mayor
Kevin Rayevich
City council (vote for no more than 3)
Jennifer Weber
Salix
Mayor (to fill vacancy)
Tim Skidmore
City Council (vote for no more than 2)
Randy Ronfeldt, Denise Burkhart
Sergeant Bluff
City council (vote for no more than 2)
Andrea Johnson, Dustin Thelander, James Linafelter
Sloan
Mayor
Charles M. Thorpe
City council (vote for no more than 3)
Scott E. Brekke, Mitch Stoulil
Smithland
Mayor
Elizabeth Peterson
City council (vote for no more than 3)
Dianne McTeer, Donald Sulsberger, Scott Blakely
Sioux City
Mayor
Maria Rundquist, Bob Scott
Council member (vote for no more than 1)
Julie Schoenherr, Rhonda Capron
Sioux City school board (vote for no more than 4)
Juline Albert, Monique E. Scarlett, Dan Greenwell, Miyuki Mickey Nelson, Taylor Goodvin, Shaun Michael Broyhill
Lawton-Bronson School Board
District 1 (vote for no more than 1)
Rick Scott
District 2 (vote for no more than 1)
Shanna Warden, Blake Forrest Sappingfield
District 4 (vote for no more than 1)
Dennis Reinke
River Valley school board
District 2 (vote for no more than 1)
Write-in, if any
District 3 (vote for no more than 1)
Scott Knaack
At large (vote for no more than 1)
Ted Mammen, Dawn McCrea
Sergeant Bluff-Luton school board
At-large (vote for no more than 3)
Tammy Matthey, Amiee Krogh, Jeff W. Wright
Westwood school board
At-large (vote for no more than 3)
Andy Brouillette, Elliott Johnson, Dan Lee, Jim H. Mendenhall IV
Woodbury Central school board
At-large (vote for no more than 4)
Gary Frafjord, Steve Steffen, Eric F. Nelson