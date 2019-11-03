{{featured_button_text}}
USA Ballot Box

Voters across Iowa on Tuesday will elect candidates for mayor, city council and local school boards.

This is the first time that school board elections have been held at the same time as municipal elections, following a change in state law. Backers hoped moving school elections from September from November would increase voter turnout.

Below are candidates on the ballot for municipal and school district elections in Northwest Iowa counties the Journal covers. Many school districts cross county lives. To avoid duplication, the Journal listed school board races only in the counties where the school districts are headquartered. 

BUENA VISTA COUNTY

Albert City

Mayor

Dale Skog

City council (vote for no more than 3)

James J. Nagengast, Christy Ehlers, Norman Hanson

City council to fill vacancy (vote for no more than 1)

Sue Jarvis

Alta

Mayor

Kevin Walsh

City council (vote for no more than 3)

Dennis Weber, Tom Lane, Vi Tilk, Leslie Mann, Pam Henderson

Lakeside

Roger Pomrenke

City council (vote for no more than 2)

Caron Iehl, Mike Rust

Newell

Mayor

Justin Melohn

City council (vote for no more than 2)

Stanley C. Henrich

Linn Grove

Mayor

Aaron Anderson

City council (vote for no more than 5)

Jane L. Baxter, John Smith, Steven C. Jessen, Eugene Johnson, Wade Withers, Jud Graesing

Marathon

Mayor

Dana Snow, Larry Robinson

City council (vote for no more than 3)

Terry L. Swisse, Scott Simpson, Karen Johnson, Michael White, Dustin Klatt

Rembrandt

Mayor

Doyle Engebretson

City council (vote for no more than 2)

Brent Smith

Sioux Rapids (vote for no more than 3)

Mike Gunderson, Todd Reiling, Kayla Koenig, Lynda Swanson

Storm Lake

City council (vote for no more than 3)

Tyson Rice, Maria C. Ramos, Kevin E. McKinney

Truesdale (vote for no more than 1)

Write-in, if any

City council (vote for no more than 5)

Tina Shannon, Christopher Barrickman, Connie Lewis

Albert City-Truesdale school board (vote for no more than 2)

Jacob D. Heuton, Luke Peterson

Alta-Aurelia school board (vote for no more than 3)

Angelique Anderson, Jennifer Kaskey, Katie M. Meyer

Laurens-Marathon school board (vote for no more than 3)

Matt Hertz. Jason Gustafson

Newell-Fonda school board

District 1 (vote for no more than 2)

Robyn Hogrefe, Geoffery Smith, Gary Morenz

District 2 (vote for no more than 1)

Kyle Scheidegger

Sioux Central school board

District 1 (vote for no more than 1)

Michelle Patten

District 4 (vote for no more than 1)

Kevin Lindquist

District 5 (vote for no more than 1)

Write-in, if any

Storm Lake school board (vote for no more than 3)

David Skibsted, Melea Raveling, Emilia Marroquin, Sherise Gibson-Ellis

CHEROKEE COUNTY

Aurelia 

Mayor

Gene Suhr

City council at-large (vote for no more than 2)

Courtney Bruce, Cindy L. Nelson, Rollert Stroud

Cleghorn

Mayor

Write-in

City council at-large (vote for no more than 3)

Susan Briese, Joe Schlenger, Greta Petersen

Cherokee

City council ward 1 (vote for no more than 1)

Amy Loughlin

Council ward 3 (vote for no more than 1)

Wayne Pingel

Council at-large (vote for no more than 1)

Chad Brown

Larabee

City council at large (vote for no more than 2)

Ricky Van Order, Beau Rose

Marcus

Mayor

Harlan G. Hansen, Steve Galigan

City council at-large (vote for no more than 3)

Carl F. Nelson, Beth Enneking, Charissa Frangione, Matt Schmillen

Meridan

Mayor

D.J . Sechler

City council at-large (vote for no more than 2)

Michael Charles Ellis

Council  to fill vacancy (vote for no more than 2)

Joe Peterson, Brian Shea

Quimby

Mayor

Betty Woltman

City council at-large (vote for no more than 2)

John Spengler, Willis Allbaugh

Washta

Mayor

Donald Parrott

City council at-large (vote for no more than 2)

James J. Joy, Paul Allfen Myers Jr., Blake J. Roepke, Valarie Olson

Alta-Auerlia school board (vote for no more than 3)

Angelique Anderson, Jennifer Kaskey, Katie M. Meyer

Cherokee school board (vote for no more than 3)

Patty Brown, Trever Kinnetz, Jodi Thomas, Paul Fuhnnan, Korriane James, Angie Anderson, Dee Murphy, Laura M. Dawson

Marcus-Meridan-Cleghorn school board (vote for no more than 3)

Karla K. Prunty, Christopher Ruskamp, Danae Dreckman, Laura Staab

CLAY COUNTY

Dickens

Mayor

Mark H. Jones

City council (vote for no more than 3)

Perry A. Leslie, Jon W Jones, Marlin A. Hagedorn

Everly (vote for no more than 1)

Bradly J. Behrens

City council (vote for no more than 3)

Joshua Muckey, Tara Patrick, Shawn Iske

Council to fill vacancy (vote for no more than 1)

Tracey Grigg Schuver

Fostoria

Mayor

Marlin Voss

City council (vote for no more than 2)

Randall Anderson

Gillette Grove

Mayor

Write-in, if any

City council (vote for no more than 5)

Write ins, if any

Greenville

Mayor

Donald Scott

City council (vote for no more than 5)

Donna Koch, Nicole Lange, Danny Knutson, Colleen Madson, Vincent S. Trierweiler, Kayla Koch

Peterson

Mayor

Carolyn Roberts

City council (vote for no more than 2)

Gage A. Anderson, Vince McGee

Rossie

Mayor

Write-in, if any

City council (vote for no more than 5)

Write ins, if any

Royal

Mayor

Joshua Toft

City council (vote for no more than 3)

Chris Francis, Jeff Van Westen, Bob Seymour, James Ransom, Scott Anderson, Matt Goyette, Jim Virelli

Spencer

Mayor

Kevin Robinson

City council, Ward 2 (vote for no more than 1)

William Orrison

City council, Ward 4 (vote for no more than 1)

Donavon Wunschel, Duane Bates

City council at-large (vote for no more than 1)

Rich Prentice, Loren H. Reit

City council, Ward 3 to fill vacancy (vote for no more than 1)

Reynold L. Peterson, Tracey Larsen

Webb

Mayor

Mike Hildebrand

City council (vote for no more than 2)

Thomas Hansen

City council to fill vacancy (vote for no more than 1)

Melissa S. Loontjer, Matthew Anderson

Clay Central-Everly school board

District 1 (vote for no more than 1)

Allyn Heikens, Lori Adrian

District 3 (vote for no more than 1)

Write in, if any

Graettinger-Terrill school board

District 1 (vote for no more than 1)

Patrick Fairchild

District 2 (vote for no more than 2)

Kevin Jensen, Jerimiah DePyper

Okoboji school  board (vote for no more than 3)

John Klopstad, Travy Evans, Jon Pausley

Ruthven-Aryshire school board (vote for no more than 4)

Stephanie Fay, Heather Ruehle, Tracey Enderson, Jill Conlon

Spencer school board (vote for no more than 2)

Brea Schmidt, Jeremy Parsons

CRAWFORD COUNTY

Arion

Mayor

Write-in, if any

City council (vote for no more than 3)

Write-ins, if any

Aspinwall

Mayor

Thomas Irlbeck

City council (vote for no more than 5)

Nancy Grimm, Ted Jansen, Fred Irlbeck, Carol Lile

Buck Grove

Mayor

Terry Kolln

City council (vote for no more than 5)

Derrick Schwery, Lois Johnson, Michele Kinnersley, Karen Kolln

Charter Oak

Mayor

Write-in, if any

City Council (vote for no more than 3)

Peggy Staley, James Wilcox

Denison

Mayor

Pamela Soseman, David G. Frazier, Pablo Chapa, Dennis J. Fineran

City council at-large (vote for no more than 1)

City council ward 2 (vote for no more than 1)

John C. Granzen, Sr., Beth Vogt

Gregory J. Miller

City council to fill vacancy (vote for no more than 1)

Jessica Garcia

Deloit

Mayor

John Kelly

City council (vote for no more than 5)

Nick Fink, Jerry Lorenzen, Tyler Braasch, Libbie Schillerberg, Jimmy Powell, Gloria Anderson, Ryan Nemitz

Kiron

Mayor

Mike Lickteig

City council (vote for no more than 3)

Nathan Tremblay, Tamarra Eck, Lodean Kastner

Manilla

Mayor

Patrick Wuestewald

City council (vote for no more than 3)

Austin Lansink, Pam Sebring, Kurt Chapman

Ricketts

Mayor

Roseanna Eyer

City council (vote for no more than 3)

Drene K. Briggle, Kara Stegall

Schleswig

Mayor

Bob Andresen

City council (vote for no more than 2)

Duane Jacoby, Troy M. Kluender, Paul Outhouse

Dow City

Mayor

Landon Burhoop

City council (vote for no more than 2)

James Kyle Ahart, Write-ins, if any

Vail

Mayor

Monte Crichton

City council (vote for no more than 2)

Galen S. Dirks, Kurt A. Brungardt

Westside

Mayor

Michell Simons

City council (vote for no more than 3)

Jary Quandt, Nicole Kock

Charter Oak-Ute school board

District 1 (vote for no more than 2)

Jim Ewoldt, Melanie McAndrews, Tyson Goslar

At-large (vote for no more than 1)

Kyle Schultz

Denison school board (vote for no more than 2)

Derek Lambert, Kris Rowedder

Schlewsig school board (vote for no more than 3)

Wade Gurney

DICKINSON COUNTY

Arnolds Park

Mayor

Jim Hussong

City council (vote for no more than 3)

Jason Christensen, James Jensen, John Adams Sr

Lake Park

Mayor

Matt Carstensen and John L Engel

City council (vote for no more than 2)

Justin Kracht, Arthur L Schumacher, Gary Taber

Milford

Mayor

Steven R Anderson

City council (vote for no more than 2)

Barrett Dodd, Jason Eckard, Aaron Gebhart

Okoboji

Mayor

Mary Vanderwoude, Neil Slater

City council (vote for no mor than 2)

Jim Hentges, Jim Delperdang

Orleans

Mayor

Bill Maas

City council (vote for no more than 2)

Terry L Wilts, Kristine Hoss

Spirit Lake

Mayor

Bruce W Keenan

City council (vote for no more than 3)

James A Staver, Dennis Gerald Marshall, Kevin Bice, Keith Brockmeyer, John Chappas, Jerry Harbst

Superior

Mayor

James E Tendal Sr.

City council (vote for no more than 2)

Arnold Rinke, Terry Buchman

Council to fill a vacancy (vote for no more than 1)

Mike Smith

Terril

Mayor

Julie Thiesen, Mollie Petersen

City council (vote for no more than 3)

Morgan Nelson, Jonathan D Moritz, Marc Haffner, Joshua Link

Wahpeton

Mayor

Phillip A Johnson

City council (vote for no more than 2)

Brad Jones and No Declared Candidate

West Okoboji

Mayor

Barbara A Lynch

City council (vote for no more than 3)

Mike Olson, Paul Sieh, Craig Miner

Harris-Lake Park school board

District 1 (vote for no more than 1)

Douglas Stahly, Jared Rahe

District 3 (vote for no more than 1)

Arin Elser

District 5 (vote for no more than 1)

Evan Bensley, Lisa Taber Carstensen

District 4 to fill a vacancy (vote for no more than 1)

Doug Goodell

Okoboji school board (vote for no more than 3)

John Klopstad, Tracy Evans, Jon Pausley

Spirit Lake school board (vote for no more than 3)

Sonja Hamm, Greta Gruys, Teresa Beck

IDA COUNTY

Arthur

City council (vote for no more than 2)

Kevin Lampman, Jeffrey Gann Jr.

Battle Creek

City council (vote for no more than 2)

Daniel E. Hedberg, Jill Winger

Galva

City council (vote for no more than 3)

Gaylen Freese

Holstein

Mayor

Write-in

City council (vote for no more than 3)

Bonnie Stevenson, Dean Werner, Terri Schimmer,Michael S. Schweitzberger, Daniel D. Gebers, Rodney L. Regennitter

Ida Grove

City council ward 1 (vote for no more than 1)

Gregor Ernst  

Council ward 3 (vote for no more than 1)

Reynold McLead

City Council at-large (vote for no more than 1) 

Jared Bogue

City Council at-large to fill vacancy (vote for no more than 1) 

Jason Schable

City council ward 2 to fill a vacancy (vote for no more than 1) 

Ryan Jordan

Galva-Holstein school board

District 2 (vote for no more than 1)

Jeff Witzke

District 5 (vote for no more than 1)

Grant Aschinger

Director district 7 (vote for no more than 1)

Grant Aschinger

OABCIG school board

District 1 (vote for no more than 1)

Write-in, if any 

District 2 (vote for no more than 1)

Stephanie A. Konradi

District 5 (vote for no more than 1)

Brad Lundell

LYON COUNTY

Alvord

Mayor

Mark Nagel

City council (vote for no more than 2)

Joe Kramer, Kelly Van Houten

Doon

Mayor

Tim Mantel

City council (vote for no more than 2)

Michelle McLaughlin-Koedam, Nathan Van Beek, Mitch Van Engen, Joe Munoz

George

Mayor

James L. Cuttell; John Henry Vivian

City council (vote for no more than 3)

Stacy Denekas; Cory Nagel; Ande Bruinsma; Norm Riemersma; Kathryn Fox; Warren Tiedeman

City Council (to fill vacancy)

Larry Thoelke

Larchwood

Mayor

Dean Snyders

City council (vote for no more than 3)

Tanner Tracy, Brian Meffert, Ted Underberg, Candie Medema, Holly Horstman

Lester

Mayor

Daniel Gerber

City Council (vote for no more than 3)

Curtis Joe Doorneweerd, Jeffrey Roy Hoogeveen, Ladell Gene Kellenberger

Little Rock

Mayor

Jeff Kruse

City Council (vote for no more than 3)

Amy Kruse, LeRoy Buss, Joe Schilling

Rock Rapids

Mayor

Jason Chase

City council (vote for no more than 3)

Tami Murray, Scott Schneidermann, Steve Wells

Central Lyon school  board (vote for no more than 3)

Cassandra Downard, Joel DeWit, Andy Koob, David Jans

George-Little Rock school board

District 1

Andrew Sprock

District 4

Jason Fugitt

At large (vote for no more than 1)

Paul Denekas, Austin Lloyd, Allison Sandbeck

Rock Valley school board (vote for no more than 2)

Stacy Remmerde, Jerry Kelderman, Mike Suter

West Lyon school board

District 3

Justin Metzger

District 4

Derek Knobloch

MONONA COUNTY

Blencoe

Mayor

Melissa Braun

City council (vote for no more than 5)

Gary Collison, Janet Ryan, Bernice E. Simpson

Castana

Mayor

Vincent George LeClair

City council (vote for no more than 3)

Dawn M. Lamb, Deb Robbins, Robert E. Withee

Mapleton

Mayor

Michael Kluver, Brent Streck

City council (vote for no more than 3)

Benita Uhl. Lori Gosch, Elizabeth Else. Abby Koenigs, NIKay Schaffer, Becky Weber, Joseph "Joe" Hogan

Moorhead

Mayor

Write-in votes, if any

City council (vote for no more than 2)

Write-in votes, if any

Council to fill vacancy (vote for no more than 1)

Nancy J. Hinkel

Onawa

Mayor

Tracy L. Holland, Lonnie Campbell

City council at-large (vote for no more than 1)

Kelly Lucht, Terry R. Christensen, Jeffrey Holland

Council ward 1 (vote for no more than 1)

Grady Warner

Council ward 2  (vote for no more than 1)

Ralph Skarln

Council ward 3  (vote for no more than 1)

Kurtis Blatchford

Soldier

Mayor

Johnny Larson

City council (vote for no more than 3)

Rebecca Gangestad, Sandra Harris, Joshua Gran

Rodney

Mayor

Shawn Hamann

City council (vote for no more than 3)

Dan Rude, Brenda Hamann, Scott Pierce

Ute

Mayor

Richard Hageman

City council (vote for no more than 3)

Ryan Pithan, Becky Miller, Michael O'Brien, Carla Teut, Jimmy Carlson, Lisa Cortez

Whiting

Mayor

Rory Barnett

City council (vote for no more than 2)

Katie West, Lucas Morton

Turin

Mayor

David Poole

City council (vote for no more than 5)

L. Bumell Harding, Tony Orr, Karen Clayton, Kenneth E. Hansen, Gary Madsen

Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto school board

District 2 (vote for no more than 1)

Laura M. Streck

District 4 (vote for no more than 1)

Write-in, if any

West Monona school board

At-large (vote for no more than 1)

Christine A. Kennedy

District 1 to fill vacancy (vote for no more than 1)

Shannon Kennedy

District 3 (vote for no more than 1)

Allen Carrier

Whiting school board (vote for no more than 2)

Katie West, Lucas Morton

O'BRIEN COUNTY

Archer

Mayor

Richard Ludeke

City council at-large (vote for no more than 2)

Bill Engeltjes, Steven Meyer

Council to fill a vacancy (vote for no more than 1)

Todd Poland

Calumet

City council at-large (vote for no more than 3)

William Bill Robinson, Vickie Ann Rausch, Tyler Sechler

Paullina

Mayor

John Ilhle, Shawn Puhrmann

City council at-large (vote for no more than 3)

Jay W. Jones, Jean A. Unrau, Danita Patrick, Lexy Murphy

Primghar

Mayor

Kurtis C. Edwards

City council at-large (vote for no more than 2)

Kevin Buck Smith, Ryan J. Jenness

Sanborn

Mayor

Randy Lyman

City council (vote for no more than 3)

Alan Visser, Tim Devitt, Aaron Wiekamp, Brian Visser

City council to fill a vacancy (vote for no more than 1)

Larry Reitsma

Sheldon

City council at-large (vote for no more than 1)

Fred Grain, Wayne Barahona

City council ward 1 (vote for no more than 1)

Pete Hamill, Kerwin Sterler

City council ward 3 (vote for no more than 1)

Brad Hindt

Sutherland

City council at-large (vote for no more than 3)

Rebecca Webster, Ron Kots, Chase Cox, Patrick Nelson, Bruce Engelke, Devon Jones, Natosha Petitt

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn school board

District 1 (vote for no more than 1)

Ryan Haack

District 4 (vote for no more than1)

Scott Heetland

District 2 to fill vacancy (vote for no more than 1)

Anthony Diehm, David Vander Broek

Sheldon school board

At large (vote for no more than 1)

Jessica Brink

District 2 (vote for no more than 1)

Steve Waldstein

District 3 (vote for no more than 1)

Kecia Hickman

South O'Brien school board

At-large (vote for no more than 1)

Sue E. McCauley, John Beck

District 2 (vote for no more than 1)

Julie Paulsen

District 4 (vote for no more than 1)

Beth A Sibenaller-Woodall

District 5 (vote for no more than 1)

Write-in, if any

OSCEOLA COUNTY

Ashton

Mayor

Patrick H. DeVries

City Council (vote for no more than 2)

Mark VanderPol

Harris

Mayor

Dean Phillips

City council (vote for no more than 3)

A!lly Muftah, Donna MacMillan, Wayne Boyer

Melvin

Mayor

Paul D. Heitritter

City Council (vote for no more than 2)

Amy Baker, Christopher Michelson, John McDougall

Ocheyedan

Mayor

Arlyn D. Pedley

City Council (vote for no more than 3)

Kevin L. Hertz

Sibley

At large (vote for no more than 1)

James Sembach Jr., Lynelle Thiner

Ward 2

Write-in, if any

Sibley-Ocheyedan school board

Director district 2

Kyle Grimes

Director district 5 (vote for no more than 1)

Roxanne Hayenga, Kristen Beyer

PLYMOUTH COUNTY

Akron

Mayor

Alex Pick

City council (vote for no more than 3)

Julie Ford, Ryan Bergman, Denise Loutsch-Beitelspacher

Brunsville

City council (Vote for no more than 3)

Nick Dickman, Leonard Berg, Ronald Ludwigs

Craig

Mayor

Barry Cornish

City Council (vote for no more than 5)

Mona Schiltz, Zach Northway, Glenn Moller, Kelly Plueger, Gary Schiltz, Tammy Eyer, Christina Weber

Hinton

Mayor

Kelly Kreber

City council (vote for no more than 3)

Jeffrey R. Johnson, Michael Koopmans. Ryan M. Weber, John Hagestrom

Kingsley

Mayor

Rick Bohle

City council (vote for no more than 2)

Todd Beelner, David Peters, Keith Bohle, Kendra Ebert

Le Mars

Mayor

Dick Kirchoff

City council at-large (vote for no more than 1)

Dan Dembinski, Michael T. Donlin

Council ward 2

Steve Wick

Merrill

Mayor

Dan Smith, Vicky Lynn Hemmelman

City council (vote for no more than 3)

Troy Dice, Daniel A. Pierson, Bruce Norgaard

Remsen

Mayor

Joel Fisch

City council (vote for no more than 2)

Mindy Klein, Kendra Rensink

Oyens

Mayor

Donna Poulsen

City council (vote for no more than 2)

Jackie Benstead, Kyle Thoms

Struble

Mayor

Troy Hughes, Michael Vander Molen

City council (vote for no more than 5)

Kenneth C. Urban, Robert D. Hughes, Timothy R. Nicholson, Rick Weiler

Westfield

Mayor

Lisbeth A. Terpstra

City council (vote for no more than 2)

Marcia Dewey, Nathan Wolf

Akron-Westfield school board

At-large (vote for no more than 1)

Nick Mathlstad

District 4 (vote for no more than 1)

Cory Tucker 

District 5 (vote for no more than 1)

Write-in, if any

District 6 (vote for no more than 1)

Debra Jordt

Hinton school board

At-large (vote for no more than 3)

Cam Kounkel, Tracey Badar, Brett Stanley, Kyle Hoefling

Kingsley-Pierson school board

At-large (vote for no more than 3)

Phillip Herbold, Angela Haggin, Matt Bubke, Pat Henrich

Le Mars school board

At-large (vote for no more than 2)

Angela Catton, NickJalas, Kyle Plathe

District 3 (vote for no more than 1)

Jane Arnold

District 5

Makenzie Lang

Remsen-Union school board

At-large (vote for no more than 2)

Sara Krier, Travis J. Tentinger

At-large to fill vacancies (vote for no more than 2)

Talon Penning, Jason Loutsch

SAC COUNTY

Auburn

Mayor

Richard Heim, Sally Ortner-Stoffregen

City council (vote for no more than 2)

Robert Theulen, Jane Barto

Early

Mayor

Sharon Ann Irwin

City council (vote for no more than 2)

Steven Mason

Lake View

Mayor

Robert John Summerhays, John Westergaard

City council (vote for no more than 2)

Tami Moeller, Ken Steinkamp, Dale Boeckman

Nemaha

City council (vote for no more than 1)

Amanda Stout, Neil Wedeking

Odebolt

City council (vote for no more than 3)

Todd C Bengford, Lee Herner, Chad Peterson

Sac City

Mayor

Scott Bundt

City council (vote for no more than 3)

William L Brenny, Kent Pugh, Larry Mahler, Teresa Bruening, Larry Mohr

Schaller

Mayor

Sean Ehrp, Spencer Claussen, MaryMWeir

City council (vote for no more than 2)

Julie McClintic, Mike Bailey, Scott Currie

Wall lake

City council (vote for no more than 3)

Jamie Rohlf, Francis Riedell, Gary A Faber, Ryan Steinkamp, Brody Steinkamp

East Sac school board (vote for no more than 3)

Robert Germann, Jackie Mahler, Chris Rodman, Darren Clayton, Mark Jansma, Laurie Kluver,

Schaller-Crestland school board

District 1 (vote for no more than 1)

Kory Blum

District 2 (vote for no more than 1)

Mike Schmitt

Director at-large (vote for no more than 1)

Christy Horan, Jeffrey C Hansen

 SIOUX COUNTY

Alton

City council (vote for no more than 2)

Sarah Krull, Justin Mulder

Boyden

Mayor

Laryl Koerselman

City council (vote for no more than 3)

Nathan Alexander, Robin Jungers, Kim Ochsendorf

Chatsworth

Mayor

Amber Marie Gray

City council (vote for no more than 5)

Gregory Alan Arens, Robert Baker, Ashley Barr, Russell Ray Gray, Tyler Jurrens, Virgil A. Lidgett, Clifford Puhl

Granville

Mayor

Karl Kellen

City council (vote for no more than 3)

Curtis J. Christoffel, Jim Schlichte, Stephanie Wagenaar

Hawarden

Mayor

Ricard R. Porter

City council (vote for no more than 2)

John Feldhacker, Travis Olson

Hospers

City council (vote for no more than 3)

Mandi Kramer, Arnie Vander Wilt

Hull

Mayor

Arlan Moss

City council (vote for no more than 2)

Kyle Te Slaa, Kimberly A. Wielenga

Ireton

Mayor

Chris Mueller

City council (vote for no more than 3)

Kevin Eisma, Dawn Mueller, Craig Peterson, Verla Van Sloten

Maurice

City council (vote for no more than 3)

Roger De Weerd, Cindy Larsen, Sharon Vermeer

Orange City

Mayor

Deb De Haan, Kurt Korver

City council (vote for no more than 3)

Aaron Beadner, Perry Borchard, Lisa Burg, Daron De Jong, Tony Vande Brak, James Vondrak

Rock Valley

Mayor

Kevin Van Otterloo

City council (vote for no more than 2)

Mark Faber, Jeff Koldenhoven

Sioux Center

Mayor

David Krahling

City council (vote for no more than 2)

Cary Bandstra, Eric Moerman, Dale Vander Berg

Boyden-Hull school board

District 2 (vote for no more than 2)

Jason Moser, Laura Woelber

District 3 (vote for no more than 1)

Jake Ten Haken

MOC-FV school board

District 1 (vote for no more than 1)

Kley Bradley De Jong  

District 2

Amy Kleinhesselink  (vote for no more than 1)

District 4  (vote for no more than 1)

Shane A. Jager

Rock Valley school board

At-large (vote for no more than 2)

Jerry Kelderman, Stacy Remmerde, Mike Suter

Sioux Center school board (vote for no more than 2)

Timothy L. Gesink, Scott Te Stroete

West Sioux school board

District 3 (vote for no more than 1)

Larry Gregg

District 4  (vote for no more than 1)

Corey Utech

WOODBURY COUNTY

Anthon

Mayor

City council (vote for no more than 2)

Ross Baldwin, Corey Hamman, Jerry D. Boggs

Bronson

Mayor

Jason Garnand

City Council (vote for no more than 2)

Douglas P. Williams, David West

Correctionville

Mayor

Nathan Heilman

City council (vote for no more than 2)

Adam Petty, Daniel Volkert

Council to fill vacancy (vote for no more than 1)

Write-in, if any

Cushing

Mayor

Donald Joy Jr.

City council (vote for no more than 2)

Jesse VanHouten

Council (to fill vacancy)

Alexander W. Rabbass

Danbury

City council (vote for no more than 3)

Shari Simmons, Ronald Lansink, Sonya Sexton, Brock Steven Boyle, Joseph Allen, Cameron Sexton

Council to fill vacancy (vote for no more than 1) 

Sue Ham

Hornick

Mayor

Scott Mitchell, David Kendall

City council (vote for no more than 3)

Dustin Johnston, Derrick Fiedler, Scott Matthias, Eric R. Bebee

Council to fill vacancy (vote for no more than 1)

Julia Byers

Moville

Mayor

James Fisher

City council (vote for no more than 3)

Rachel J. Rogers, Thomas Conolly, John Parks, Jonathan F. Keselring, Joel Robinson

Pierson

Mayor

Doyle D. Struve

City council (vote for no more than 3)

Joel McQueen, Alex Krier, Daniel Sistrunk

Oto

Mayor

Kevin Rayevich

City council (vote for no more than 3)

Jennifer Weber

Salix

Mayor (to fill vacancy)

Tim Skidmore

City Council (vote for no more than 2)

Randy Ronfeldt, Denise Burkhart

Sergeant Bluff

City council (vote for no more than 2)

Andrea Johnson, Dustin Thelander, James Linafelter

Sloan

Mayor

Charles M. Thorpe

City council (vote for no more than 3)

Scott E. Brekke, Mitch Stoulil

Smithland

Mayor

Elizabeth Peterson

City council (vote for no more than 3)

Dianne McTeer, Donald Sulsberger, Scott Blakely

Sioux City

Mayor

Maria Rundquist, Bob Scott

Council member (vote for no more than 1)

Julie Schoenherr, Rhonda Capron

Sioux City school board (vote for no more than 4)

Juline Albert, Monique E. Scarlett, Dan Greenwell, Miyuki Mickey Nelson, Taylor Goodvin, Shaun Michael Broyhill

Lawton-Bronson School Board

District 1 (vote for no more than 1)

Rick Scott

District 2 (vote for no more than 1)

Shanna Warden, Blake Forrest Sappingfield

District 4 (vote for no more than 1)

Dennis Reinke

River Valley school board

District 2 (vote for no more than 1)

Write-in, if any

District 3 (vote for no more than 1)

Scott Knaack

At large (vote for no more than 1)

Ted Mammen, Dawn McCrea

Sergeant Bluff-Luton school board

At-large (vote for no more than 3)

Tammy Matthey, Amiee Krogh, Jeff W. Wright

Westwood school board

At-large (vote for no more than 3)

Andy Brouillette, Elliott Johnson, Dan Lee, Jim H. Mendenhall IV

Woodbury Central school board

At-large (vote for no more than 4)

Gary Frafjord, Steve Steffen, Eric F. Nelson

  

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments