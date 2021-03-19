Fundraising committee seeks donations for second phase of Sioux City riverfront development

SIOUX CITY -- The Riverfront Fundraising Committee has relaunched the fundraising campaign for the construction of the Chris Larsen Park Riverfront Development Project, the City of Sioux City said in a statement.

Donations will be used to support Phase 2 of the project, which includes the west overlook, interactive water feature, picnic shelter, and improvements to existing riverboat structures.

"We are excited that planning for Phase 2 is underway and construction is set to begin this summer. We had tremendous success securing $6 Million for Phase 1 of the project," Matt Salvatore, Parks and Recreation Director, said in the statement. "Fundraising efforts for Phase 2 have been ongoing; however, we have not fully reached our goal to construct some prominent features of the park like the Virginia pavilion, plaza, and overlook, as well as the Floyd pavilion and overlook. The development still needs the community's support."

Pictorial views and presentations for the project can be viewed at riverfrontsiouxcity.com. A donation button is located on the website. All donations of $1,000 or more will be recognized on a donor wall at the park, according to the statement. Contact Salvatore at 712-279-6216 for more payment options.