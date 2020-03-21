Funerals postponed or proceed with limited attendance due to coronavirus rules

SIOUX CITY -- Funeral services in Sioux City have been postponed to a later date or are proceeding with very limited attendance after statewide mandates were issued this week limiting attendance to 10 people or fewer.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday issued a state public health disaster emergency which, among other things, prohibited mass gatherings of more than 10 people until at least March 31. This included spiritual and religious gatherings.
The governor's declaration was prompted by the coronavirus outbreak. As of Saturday, Iowa has a total of 68 positive COVID-19 cases.
Dale Meyer, proprietor of the Meyer Brothers Funeral Homes in Sioux City, said Friday that some families have decided to delay funeral services to a later date in hopes that eventually they will be able to have a larger mass of attendees.
Others have elected to hold a smaller funeral.
"We're doing both. We've got a couple of families that were small families, with not many family members, and so they have gone ahead and done a service with eight, nine, ten people there," he said. "The hard part is, the families have to pick who are the ten people who are going to be here."
The directive to keep gatherings under 10 people is a legal requirement, Meyer noted, rather than a strong recommendation or an advisory.
Dan Eckhoff, the owner of the Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, said that the new regulation, to his understanding, counts the minister or other officiants and any funeral staffers as part of the 10 people, further limiting the total number of family or friends that can attend.
"It's part of the times that we're living in right now, and we don't know how long it's going to be," Eckhoff said. "It's an indefinite thing."
Funeral services for those who opt to be cremated could be postponed to virtually any point in the future -- and for those who opt for a casket, postponement is still a viable option as long as the funeral home has sufficient space.
John Erdmann, a funeral director at Waterbury Funeral Service, said that once a body has been embalmed, they can be held for some time without issue.
It's far more common today than in decades past to have individuals who were born in other countries wishing to be buried in their homeland. In normal times this can be done easily, thanks to embalming.
The coronavirus outbreak, however, has somewhat disrupted this service.
"We do have one that we were going to be shipping out, but the airlines aren't going to allow that now, so we'll be holding onto him for a while longer," Erdmann said.
Meyer said that some families don't yet know the new regulations and how it will impact their services.
"We're advising them as soon as we can," Meyer said. "Before they even come in to meet with us, we're telling them, you know, we can't have gatherings of larger than 10 people, so please visit with your family and decide if you want to have something small right now, or postpone things to a later date."
There's no getting around the fact that the added strain of the coronavirus outbreak and the new rules on mass gatherings makes an already hard time for families even worse.
"It's making it more difficult for our families, they can't have the funeral like they wanted to have," Erdmann said.