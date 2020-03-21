Funerals postponed or proceed with limited attendance due to coronavirus rules

The directive to keep gatherings under 10 people is a legal requirement, Meyer noted, rather than a strong recommendation or an advisory.

Dan Eckhoff, the owner of the Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, said that the new regulation, to his understanding, counts the minister or other officiants and any funeral staffers as part of the 10 people, further limiting the total number of family or friends that can attend.

"It's part of the times that we're living in right now, and we don't know how long it's going to be," Eckhoff said. "It's an indefinite thing."

Funeral services for those who opt to be cremated could be postponed to virtually any point in the future -- and for those who opt for a casket, postponement is still a viable option as long as the funeral home has sufficient space.

John Erdmann, a funeral director at Waterbury Funeral Service, said that once a body has been embalmed, they can be held for some time without issue.

It's far more common today than in decades past to have individuals who were born in other countries wishing to be buried in their homeland. In normal times this can be done easily, thanks to embalming.

The coronavirus outbreak, however, has somewhat disrupted this service.