Further testing needed to identify sewer line damage in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY – The Sioux City Utilities Department will have to wait until spring or summer to further investigate sanitary sewer line damage from flooding and high groundwater.

On Nov. 13, a city crew metered drums of aquatically safe and biodegradable fluorescent green dye into the Old Floyd/Bacon Creek Channel from Leech Avenue to Bluff Road to see if the dye would just flow down the channel or enter the sanitary sewer system, which would indicate a leak.

"They found at least one source we want to do further investigation on," City Utilities Director Mark Simms said Tuesday of the results of the tracer dye test. "Because it's underground, that's difficult to do."

Simms said dye poured next to a manhole near Cunningham Drive ended up in the sanitary sewer system, but further testing cannot take place until the ground is dry. Next spring or summer, crews will blow smoke into the sanitary sewer system to pinpoint the exact cause of the problem.

Simms said the public will be notified before the smoke testing takes place.

"If smoke does happen to come out of the sewer, people get alarmed. They see what they think is a fire," he said.

