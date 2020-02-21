Future uncertain for White Horse Mounted Patrol, but one member vows unit 'will never disband'

Currently, the horses are kept in a stable owned by the Abu Bekr Shrine and tended to by a hired stablewoman. To reduce costs, Patrol members are planning to take their horses home and care for the animals themselves. This plan was hashed out at a board meeting last month.

"As it stands right now, we can't afford what we have, let alone be able to pass money on to our temple to send for the hospitals," Porter said. "So, that's where we're at."

Acquiring white horses has, in itself, become problematic for the group. They're very particular about which horses meet their criteria -- the animals' hair must be white as the driven snow, not a cream shade or other variants, and their skin has to be pink. Such horses don't grow on trees.

"They are getting extremely hard to find, and when we do find them, and people find out who we are, the price usually doubles, because they think that we can just afford anything, and we can't," Porter said.

Despite all their difficulties, the Patrol is hopeful they and their horses will be able to make it to the "Chicken Days" in Wayne, Nebraska, this summer, and a parade in Holstein, Iowa.