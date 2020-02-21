Future uncertain for White Horse Mounted Patrol, but one member vows unit 'will never disband'

SIOUX CITY -- The future is uncertain for the world famous White Horse Mounted Patrol, a 100-year-old unit of the Abu Bekr Shrine. But the equestrian group is not planning to part ways.
Faced with declining membership, dwindling funds, fewer parade bookings and an increasing scarcity of their famous white horses, the Patrol is expected to reorganize its operations.
They're hoping to generate some community enthusiasm for the patrol and, along with that, a little money to keep it going. The white horses have for decades been a fixture at parades and other summertime events in Siouxland and across the country.
Rich Porter, 56, began riding with the White Horse Mounted Patrol in 1992. At the time, he said, there were about 30 riders in the Patrol, with a total of about 31 horses, counting their trick horse and mule.
Today, there are only 12 riders, and 12 horses. Porter himself is now Abu Bekr's Oriental Guide, a leadership role in the organization.
Meanwhile, the patrol gets fewer opportunities to show off their horses in parades. It's not cheap to haul horses to events in small towns -- and fewer and fewer businesses are ponying up the money to fund the Patrol's travels hither and yon, as they did in the old days.
"We used to take anywhere from 24 to 28 horses out to functions, we would do 18 to 24 parades a year. The last couple of years, we've been down to four or five outings each year," Porter said. "We don't get the invitations we used to, because they know it costs us quite a little bit to transport horses."
Currently, the horses are kept in a stable owned by the Abu Bekr Shrine and tended to by a hired stablewoman. To reduce costs, Patrol members are planning to take their horses home and care for the animals themselves. This plan was hashed out at a board meeting last month.
"As it stands right now, we can't afford what we have, let alone be able to pass money on to our temple to send for the hospitals," Porter said. "So, that's where we're at."
Acquiring white horses has, in itself, become problematic for the group. They're very particular about which horses meet their criteria -- the animals' hair must be white as the driven snow, not a cream shade or other variants, and their skin has to be pink. Such horses don't grow on trees.
"They are getting extremely hard to find, and when we do find them, and people find out who we are, the price usually doubles, because they think that we can just afford anything, and we can't," Porter said.
Despite all their difficulties, the Patrol is hopeful they and their horses will be able to make it to the "Chicken Days" in Wayne, Nebraska, this summer, and a parade in Holstein, Iowa.
"We will try and participate in those," Porter said, though he added the details are yet to be hashed out. "We are going to do everything we can. There might be only three or four horses on the street those days. But we are going to try and make an appearance in those parades."
In an effort to scrape up some money, the Patrol is sending letters to area businesses. They once had somewhere between 160 and 170 business sponsors, Porter said -- now, they're down to around eight. They're also planning fundraisers to keep things going.
"We will never disband as a unit, we will continue on as a unit, whether we just become, instead of an active parade unit with our temple, we may be an inactive, social unit within our temple," he said.
The White Horse Mounted Patrol dates back to 1920, when a group of Abu Bekr members who worked at the Sioux City stockyards organized a horse parade to honor their Potentate at the time, who also worked at the stockyards, according to an Abu Bekr web page.
The first set of Patrol horses were not, in fact, all white -- rather, they were stockyard workhorses of various colors. Within two years the Patrol had acquired all-white, Arabian horses, and they paraded through Washington, D.C. in 1923, Kansas City in 1924, Philadelphia in 1925 and Los Angeles in 1929, followed by other cities in the 1930s.
The Patrol was asked to escort Imperial Potentate Jack Sebrell during a visit to Minneapolis in 1934. The following year, Kansas horse trainer Harry Wallen was brought in to train the horses to do tricks.
One of Wallen's children, Richard F. "Dick" Wallen, later became a well-known trainer of the horses and rode with the Patrol for more than 70 years.
Fraternal organizations like the Abu Bekr Shrine were wildly popular in the middle of the last century, but in recent decades membership across the board has been in a slump. Porter said that the White Horse Mounted Patrol in particular, being a time-intensive commitment, is not compatible with younger peoples' busy schedules.
"We have three guys right now who are riding and who have offered to stay on and ride this one more year, but they are between 80 and 85 years old," Porter said.