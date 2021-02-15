 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Garbage and recycling collection running behind due to weather
View Comments

Garbage and recycling collection running behind due to weather

{{featured_button_text}}
Sioux City recycling stickers

A garbage tote is shown in Sioux City. 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City said in a statement Monday that Gill Hauling trucks are experiencing issues with their hydraulic equipment due to extremely cold temperatures. 

Residents should set their garbage and recycling containers out as normally scheduled until serviced. Containers should be placed curbside on their regularly scheduled pick up day and left out until emptied, according to the statement.

The statement said Gill Hauling will service containers as close to the normal schedule as possible.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What if you can't work from home?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News