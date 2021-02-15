Garbage and recycling collection running behind due to weather

SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City said in a statement Monday that Gill Hauling trucks are experiencing issues with their hydraulic equipment due to extremely cold temperatures.
Residents should set their garbage and recycling containers out as normally scheduled until serviced. Containers should be placed curbside on their regularly scheduled pick up day and left out until emptied, according to the statement.
The statement said Gill Hauling will service containers as close to the normal schedule as possible.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
