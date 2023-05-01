SIOUX CITY -- Gill Hauling has begun replacing garbage and recycling containers citywide.
The process will take approximately two months, according to a statement from the City of Sioux City. Each day, a portion of that day's collection cycle will have their garbage and recycling containers switched out with new containers.
Residents may see an increase in collection service staff in their neighborhood during this transition.
Contact Gill Hauling at 712-279-0151 to request a different size collection bin.