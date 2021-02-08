 Skip to main content
Garbage collection delayed due to cold weather
Garbage collection delayed due to cold weather

Sioux city recycling stickers

A garbage tote is shown in Sioux City. 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- Due to the extremely low outdoor temperatures, Gill Hauling trucks are experiencing issues with their hydraulic equipment, which could cause garbage collection delays. 

The City of Sioux City said in a statement released Monday that residents should set their garbage and recycling containers out as normally scheduled, however, there may be some delays in pick up throughout the week. Containers should be left curbside until emptied.

Gill Hauling will service containers as close to the normal schedule as possible, according to the statement.

