Garbage collection delayed due to New Year's holiday

SIOUX CITY -- Garbage collection will be delayed by one day due to the New Year's holiday.
According to a statement from the City of Sioux City, Wednesday's regularly scheduled route will be picked up on Thursday, Thursday's regularly scheduled route will be picked up on Friday, and Friday's regularly scheduled route will be picked up on Saturday. Wrapping paper, gift boxes and cardboard is recyclable. These items may be placed in a curbside recycle container.
The Citizen's Convenience Center on 28th Street will also be closed on Wednesday.
Christmas trees will be accepted for curbside collection during the first two weeks of January. Trees should have all decorations removed and be cut into four-foot lengths. A single use waste sticker will not be necessary for Christmas trees during this two-week time frame.
Additionally, trees may be taken to the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, and dropped off in the lower parking lot through Jan. 13. The trees must be completely undecorated -- no lights, plastics, ornaments, flocking – and no plastic bags. Wreaths will not be accepted. Trees will be chipped and used on trails throughout the park.