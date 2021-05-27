Garbage collection to be delayed by one day next week

SIOUX CITY -- Gill Hauling will be delaying garbage and recycling collection by one day for the remainder of next week, due to the Memorial Day holiday.
The City of Sioux City said in a statement that the Citizen's Convenience Center, 5800 28th St., will also be closed on Monday.
Additional information about residential garbage and recycling collection can be found at sioux-city.org/environmentalservices.
