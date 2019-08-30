SIOUX CITY -- Due to the Labor Day holiday, garbage and recycling in Sioux City will not be collected on Monday. Instead, collection will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week, following the holiday.
Residents are asked to place all materials to be collected at the curb by 4 a.m. on their scheduled collection day. Trucks collecting the mixed garbage and yard waste will only make one pass through neighborhoods. The recyclable materials will continue to be collected in a separate truck.
In addition, the Sioux City Landfill will be closed on Sunday and Monday.