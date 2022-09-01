Garbage collection to be delayed due to Labor Day

SIOUX CITY -- Due to the upcoming Labor Day holiday, there will be no garbage, yard waste, or recyclables collected on Monday.

Garbage, yard waste and recycling collection will be delayed one day for the remainder of the week following the holiday. Monday's pick up will occur on Tuesday and will be delayed by one day the remainder of the week, concluding with Friday's pickup on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Residents are asked to place all garbage totes to be collected at the curb by 4 a.m. on their scheduled collection day. Trucks collecting the mixed garbage and yard waste will only make one pass through neighborhoods. The recyclable materials will continue to be collected in a separate truck.

In addition, the Citizen's Convenience Center, 5800 28th St., will be closed on Monday.