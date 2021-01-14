 Skip to main content
Garbage pickup delayed in Sioux City due to weather
Garbage pickup delayed in Sioux City due to weather

Sioux city recycling stickers

A garbage tote is shown in Sioux City. 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- Due to the impending weather conditions, Gill Hauling will be delaying garbage and recycling collection by one day. 

The City of Sioux City made the announcement in a statement released Thursday afternoon. 

All customers scheduled for trash pickup on Friday will be collected on Saturday. The Citizens Convenience Center will also be closed on Friday.

