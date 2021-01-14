Garbage pickup delayed in Sioux City due to weather

SIOUX CITY -- Due to the impending weather conditions, Gill Hauling will be delaying garbage and recycling collection by one day.
The City of Sioux City made the announcement in a statement released Thursday afternoon.
All customers scheduled for trash pickup on Friday will be collected on Saturday. The Citizens Convenience Center will also be closed on Friday.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.