Gary Brown: 'I've had the best career anybody could hope for'

SIOUX CITY — A desk is one of the only pieces remaining from Gary Brown’s first years with Woodbury County Emergency Services.
While rules, staff and equipment have changed, Brown’s desire to help those in the community has stayed the same, and so has the director’s desk.
Brown is retiring as the director of emergency services after 41 years in the department.
In 1980, the emergency services department - known as the sheriff’s rescue at the time - was looking for volunteers, and Brown, at age 22, knew he wanted to get involved.
“I grew up watching Emergency! with Squad 51,” he said. He had also volunteered for a fire department previously.
Two years later, an operations officer position opened up and Brown was hired. The 24 hour shifts primarily involved motor vehicle rescues throughout Sioux City.
In 1987, Brown applied for and was hired as EMS director.
During his over four decades with the department, Brown said the community and coworkers were a highlight of his job. He said the community was always willing to pitch in and help in any way they could, and he considers his coworkers like family.
He said public safety individuals are a unique group of people. They are committed to what they do, and there are very dedicated, Brown said.
“I am the luckiest guy in the world because I have spent the last 41 years having relationships, personal, profession and work, with the best of the best,” he said. “The people out there caring for us every day are incredible.”
Throughout the years, Brown has seen his fair share of floods, fires, chemical events and car accidents, “but there’s always one call in your career that tends to stand out.”
For Brown it’s a little girl. She was crossing the road near Morningside when she was struck by a car.
“It was a single patient event but I will never forget that call,” he said. It was a moment of helplessness, where he tried everything he could, but deep down, he knew it wouldn’t end well. He also had a daughter around the same age at the time.
Some of Brown’s stories have happy ending, some have sad ones, and others are a mix of both.
FLIGHT 232 CRASH
The crash of United Airlines Flight 232 represented the latter for Brown.
He had been had the department director for just two years when a crippled DC-10 jet headed to Sioux City for an emergency landing on July 19, 1989.
As information about the plane's condition and potential for large-scale disaster was relayed to emergency crews, Brown said, requests for aid went out to the area. The response was immediate. Ambulances from communities small and large raced toward Sioux City. Hospitals began calling in extra shifts.
Brown was one of the first emergency responders to arrive at the airport, as the jumbo jet crash-landed, tumbling down the runway in flames and smoke.
Of the 296 people aboard, 112 died.
“You’re not looking at a stranger, you’re looking at a human being,” Brown recalled.
Miraculously, 184 people survived, thanks in part to the heroic efforts of the emergency personnel.
The crash and its aftermath, which attracted widespread national attention, was the basis of a made-for-TV movie, "A Thousand Heroes," which was released in 1992. Brown's character was portrayed by actor Richard Thomas, known for his role in the TV series, The Waltons. Brown made a cameo appearance in the film as an emergency services employee.
POST-TRAUMATIC STRESS
Calls have lasting impacts on the responders and some events, like Flight 232, leave lasting post-traumatic stress, Brown said.
Each call has a person behind it, and Brown said emergency responders relate to them. When holidays occur, Brown said responders can’t help but think of the families who are missing someone that holiday.
But he said the community response was a positive outcome of the crash. It also highlighted areas where the county needed.
As the years passed, the department underwent many changes, some that resulted in more lives saved.
“We’re doing things today that we couldn’t even image 41 years ago,” he said.
From the first moment a person calls 911, the system has completely changed. Before cell phones, the Internet and GPS, there was no way for operators to pinpoint a person’s location.
“The instructions went something like ‘go to Joe’s barn, where Joe’s barn used to be or where Joe’s going to build that barn, and then go north two miles and then east two miles, and we’re the second place on the right,’” he said.
The medicine, the on-site treatment, diagnostic skills and overall involvement from the medical community are changes he couldn’t have imagined and there are more people surviving because of it.
One of the most important factors in saving lives is the approach to patient care.
“We see people survive all of the time because of the system,” he said. Everyone involved - from the 911 operators to the medical specialists - work together to ensure the best outcome for the patients. EMS is not an island in patient care, he said.
'BIG SHOES TO FILL'
Those who have worked with Brown said he was always willing to help and if he didn’t know the answer, he knew who would.
Ken Eyres works for the Lawton ambulance and said Brown was always willing to lend a hand.
When the department needed a new ambulance, Brown stepped in and helped. When there was an emergency, Brown would be there to assist in any way he could, Eyres said. Brown also spearheaded an effort to have paramedics available for all of the towns in Woodbury County.
“That is something I am extremely appreciative of,” he said.
Bob Welte met Brown more than 21 years ago. He’s now retired but works part-time for the Woodbury emergency services, filling in when needed. He recalled the many times Brown was willing to sit down and share knowledge.
He said Brown made an effort to visit with the various first responders in the area to offer help. At every step, Welte said Brown was always looking at how to improve and progress.
“He pours his heart and soul into emergency services,” Welte said.
Welte and Eyres said Brown is leaving a “big pair of shoes to fill.”
July 6 is officially Brown’s last day of work, and he is excited to move to a new chapter of his life. The next year will involve traveling and visiting family all over the country for Brown and his wife.
“We’ve got a list of things we want to do the first year,” he said.
The end is also a little scary. For a majority of his life, emergency services has been what he’s known. Brown said it is overwhelming to look back and think of all the positive experiences he has had.
"I've had the best career anybody could hope for," he said.
As he prepared to leave, he thought back to what remains from his first few years. He said it's a desk, and maybe a few filing cabinets.